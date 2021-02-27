Movie Guru: Three Heartwarming Family Movies To Stream On Netflix This Weekend





Finding a family movie that is suitable for children and adults can be a challenge sometimes. If you’ve been through the same difficulty, there is a small collection of streaming originals that might be exactly what you’re looking for. Some films have a distinct fantasy side, while others lean more toward the nostalgic quirk. Whatever your particular flavor, here’s a guide to help you decide which streaming original is right for you. Finding Ohana (Netflix) “Find Ohana.”

Daily special A stealthy homage to the Goonies with a healthy dose of Hawaiian culture, Finding Ohana is an endearing and surprisingly emotional adventure perfect for all ages. Fans of The Goonies will be picking up a ton of references and Easter eggs, but you don’t have to have watched the movie to appreciate the story of a 12-year-old girl her friends and older brother are trying. to find a corsair treasure to help their grandfather not to lose his house. The entire cast of children is deeply entertaining, and the relationships are all believable and likable without being instantly perfect. Hawaiian culture is more deeply embedded than audiences might at first glance realize, and if you take it as seriously as half the characters do, a last minute twist makes perfect sense. It also leads to what is by far the most emotional moment in the movie, beautiful enough to tear me apart completely against my will. Flora and Ulysses (Disney +) This one is skewed towards a slightly younger audience and is as predictable as a bowl of chicken soup. Still, it’s interesting enough not to leave adults out in the cold. The film introduces Flora, a young girl who focuses more on her obsession with superheroes to deal with the fact that her parents have separated. Things start to change when she finds a squirrel who may turn out to have special powers, and she must protect him from both her mother and an animal control man. Matilda Lawler is charming as Flora, hyperverbal, secretly upbeat, and Alyson Hanigan and Ben Schwartz manage to be both fun and heartwarming as parents. While he has less to do, Danny Pudi is also entertaining as an Animal Control Officer. Troop Zero (Amazon) This one is older than the other two, but if you’re looking for a really quirky and appealing take on childhood, this one is for you. The movie follows a little girl who brings together a group of misfits to form their own Boy Scout troop, and Troop Zero does a great job of making kids really weird while keeping them attractive. It’s a bit more serious than the other two as a content disclaimer, the movie doesn’t shy away from talking about bullying, so be careful if these are sensitive issues for you or your kids, but it can also be quite funny. Performance wise, it’s a pleasure to see Viola Davis as the deeply reluctant but well-meaning mother of the troupe. Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and a member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or send her a message at [email protected] .

