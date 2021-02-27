BFA Acting Program Presents Annual Thesis Online – The Minnesota Daily

What is normally a full weekend of live theater at the Rarig Center for acting senior BFA graduates to present their wrap-up projects has gone digital, like most things over the past year or so. As posted on the events website, Freeplay Weekend is a little different this year.

Freeplay Weekend is an annual showcase for fourth-year students in the University of Minnesota / Guthrie Theater BFA drama program. During the showcase, students present their final thesis projects, which can be absolutely anything. The requirements for the project are extremely loose, encouraging students to tackle everything: writing and performing their own pieces, recording music, writing poems, and whatever else they choose to pursue.

Chase Bishop has chosen to record the first episode of a new podcast where he discusses the paranormal.

The concept [is] you can really do whatever you want, Bishop said. As long as it uses your artistic and creative abilities, the faculty is really open to allowing us to do whatever we want this year.

Students typically show up over a weekend in the UMN theater building, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has gone live. The weekend is now a website, and all of this year’s projects are in one virtual location. The site went live on Friday February 19.

The company of actors has decided to maintain the site permanently to immortalize the Freeplay projects of 2021.

Of the 12 projects available, there is a bit of everything. Nnamdi Darlington wrote and recorded a full album for the project and included a nifty photo portrait collage on the site. Sebastian Grim has designed a written piece that is both poetry and text. Finally, a group of college students created a six-part mock documentary series about a group of actors struggling to put on a production of Annie.

Several students have stayed in the more traditional theater. The Everyday Negro Project is a collection of Sarah Grace Goldman and Willie E. Jones III. They have teamed up to write four original pieces focused on the Black experience, performing and filming two of them. Amy Eckberg chose to adapt Anton Chekovs 1896 play The Seagull for the Zoom screen, while a group of students put on an hour-long arrangement of several short Shakespeare plays and scenes, all filmed from the comfort of the actors’ house.

Some students were only able to start their projects, as several of the site’s entries are student descriptions of their plays and films in progress or in the pre-production phase.

Fourth-year student Nigel Berkeley, who premiered his original piece Simply So Much Night over Zoom over the weekend, found that restrictions from this year’s Freeplay Projects pandemic pushed him and his classmates, to step out of their comfort zone and explore new areas in creative ways.

Anytime you’re placed in some sort of container, like when the way you can be creative is limited, it actually opens up a lot more possibilities, he said. I feel like people’s efforts have been streamlined a lot more this year.

Goldman sees Freeplay as a unique opportunity for students to diversify and improve their craft, even within Zoom’s limits.

I think it is [Freeplay Weekend] wonderful and also very forgiving. It’s a great place to try or master other skills you have, or just show off what you’ve learned or thought about the past, Goldman said. I would really encourage people to check it out because, despite everything that works against us, I think we have created some really exciting and beautiful pieces of art.