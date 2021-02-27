The world of streaming and the old Hollywood system.

I remember how we would go to offices and snuggle up to discuss the one TV show we had all watched the night before, like Mad Men. There wasn’t a water cooler per se, but apparently not too many years ago, all non-work-related office chatter was required by law to happen around one, so we would always call these water coolers shows.

We lost our offices and our water fountains too; but recovered some kind of water cooler.

It’s called Slack or (especially outside of the US) WhatsApp.

But the notion of a water cooler show has been killed off by the balkanized streaming entertainment world, where we each play to be our own Jeff Zuckers, setting an idealized prime-time schedule for Must-See TV. for a demographic of one (or two, in happy relationships).

The public of the water fountain gradually dismantled. There was the time when we all watched the same shows; then there was the moment when we all knew the shows we were supposed to watch but couldn’t keep up with, and we took comfort in knowing that we could watch things at our convenience. And now we don’t even know or can’t agree on what the common basic television program is. How many times a week someone Slack you’ve never heard of is one of the best shows already?

Paramount + is the last streaming service to launch or at least rename and relaunch, given that it’s the sequel to CBS All Access. It’s also the latest streaming service to feel compelled to put a plus sign in its name, a nod to the all-you-can-eat buffet business model of these platforms. Slate was at the start of this branding trend, offering Slate Plus memberships to avid readers, but in an effort to zigzag when others zag, Future Tense is currently exploring rebranding as Future Tense =.

Paramount + is one of the seven (!) Streaming services I subscribe to, not because I thought the 28,153 sitcoms and 371,419 movies I can already click on along with my half-dozen other streamers might s ‘prove insufficient, but because ViacomCBS recently decided to take an interest in world sport and acquired the exclusive rights to the matches of the European Champions League. It was the conglomerates’ way of forcing us die-hard football fans to join Trekkies for a mixer on their platform.

Mer was once forced onto Peacock by NBCUniversals’ exclusive access to the English Premier League, although someone in this store really needs to know how to allow subscribers to stream matches (often played in the middle of nowadays. week on this side of the Atlantic) on request. after they have been played, without having to see the score on the platform. I mean, cmon NBC, you’re the network that used to hook up summer reruns with If you haven’t seen it, this is new to you.

As for my other streaming services, there is another one because of the sport, the one you get if you don’t want to pay the shipping costs, the one that was given to me by my cable operator (I know , I know, this has to go), and Ted lasso brightened up my life because I bought a new phone last year. The only streaming service, come to think of it, that I pay each month for its own good and unrelated to my sports fandom (but don’t get me started on how fantastic it is new Pel documentary is!) is Netflix, which is quickly becoming a sort of default streamer broadcaster.

In this sense, Future Tense held a conversation on the future of entertainment Tuesday with Michael Burns, vice president of Lionsgate, the studio which also owns the Starz Network and 3Arts Entertainment. (3Arts is a partner of our Future Tense Fiction project and we have a new story today, by Leigh Alexander.). Burns was optimistic that we will all return to theaters after the pandemic, noting that strong box office receipts in China are leading indicators of what the return to normal will look like.

Burns said that in an environment where many large studios are stocking their own product for their own platform, Lionsgate will seek to remain a benevolent arms dealer selling content to a wide range of distributors, including its own Starz. He thinks that being a seller in a market with fewer sellers can only bode well for the value of the studio library.

When asked how much streaming services have to pay, Burns replied that people in the industry assume that many of us will subscribe to four or five streaming services. He hopes this includes services like Starz, which don’t claim to be everything for everyone. Burns said that in what might seem like a repeat of history, we may soon see the rise of streaming service consolidators to play a role like your old cable company, to solidify your bills and reduce the churn rate. However, Burns preceded most of his responses with the refreshing warning that this is an industry nobody knows anything about.

But speaking of history repeating itself, of studios hoarding content for their own platform and Paramount +, let’s not head into a new era of vertically integrated entertainment providers that looks a lot like the early days of the Hollywood studio system. ?

The story of the Netflix vs. Disney + rivalry tells the story of how a distributor came to create their own content and how a content producer came to create their own distribution platform. Each studio has an OTT platform, and each technological platform has a studio. And the next phase in the streaming war is the rush to not only sign up subscribers, but to lock talent into exclusive, multi-year deals.

The old studio system, in which Hollywood gamers sought to control the production, distribution, and airing of films, was dismantled by federal antitrust regulators, a lengthy effort that culminated in the 1948 landmark. United States vs. Paramount [no +] The studios Decision of the Supreme Court. This case and the resulting consent decrees enshrine in law the separation of the creation and distribution of content in the cinema (preventing studios from owning theater channels or forcing them to enter into exclusive agreements, for example) , a principle that broadcasting laws and FCC regulations have also imposed on television. .

Electric bikes for everyone! What good are dogs in the Ice Age? Mexican elites who travel to the United States to get vaccinated Why are COVID-19 cases really dropping?

It is an open question whether the same concerns that applied to the vertical integration of industry in the 1920s and 1930s apply in such a changed landscape in the 2020s and 2030s, given all the other factors introducing competition into the mix. But what is undeniable is that the old obstacles to such integration have disappeared. Just to be perfectly clear, the Trump administration’s Justice Department secured a 2020 court ruling to end the old Primordial consent decrees, which means, among other things, that a Disney, Netflix or Amazon could acquire the AMC channel.

Stay tuned or broadcast instead. For now, the key is to keep track of your subscriptions, and to avoid getting too annoyed when colleagues let you go that YOU MUST WATCH a football show (!), Or a Bulgarian political drama WHO IS FOR YOU. As to how it all turns out in the end, who knows, but I’m sure Peacock will be there to provide me with unwanted spoiler alerts.

Here’s more from Future Tense’s recent past:

Wish Wed posted this

Why more is a minus when nominating your streaming site, by Tiffany Hsu, The New York Times

Future Tense recommends

New work from graphic novelist Tim Fielders,Infinitum: an afrofuturist tale, is a must order for those who love Afrofuturism and stunning artwork. The story follows an African king, Aja Oba, who has been cursed with immortality and spends his years wandering across countries and galaxies. During his travels he grapples with racism, classism, the expansion of global technology, the cost of war, and a sense of home on Earth and beyond. It might seem like a daunting amount of wrestling, but Fielders’ easy-to-follow writing style and punchy graphics make the pages fly.Riley Davis, Future Tense Research and Events Associate

And then: to be determined

During this week-long episode of the tech podcast Slates, host Lizzie OLeary spoke with JR Hennessy, Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider Australia, about how Australia went to war with Facebook. Last week, she and Josh Rhodes, research associate at the Webber Energy Group at the University of Texas at Austin, spoke about the dramatic failure of the Texas energy grid.

