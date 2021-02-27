Black Ice Cubes Childrens Theater Presents Virtual Musical





The entertainment industry, like many others, has been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic and has created a whole new wave of challenges as the industry tries to survive. South Tahoe-based Black Ice Theater Co. has found creative ways to provide entertainment to the community, including their latest musical called Super Happy Awesome News. The musical will be presented virtually and kick off their Black Ice Cubes children’s theater program. The musical was made possible through a grant from the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the 2020 American Century Championship. Directed by Richard S. Sargent and Pamela Taylor, and featuring a cast of child actors from across the country, “Super Happy Awesome News” provides a safe space for children to process and express their emotions. Sargent, artistic director of production for Black Ice, said parents in the community had asked when they were going to open a children’s theater, but the company just didn’t have the money to do so. With the help of the grant, Black Ice was able to kickstart children’s theater with this uplifting musical. It’s great for the community, Sargent said. The kids were so happy to have this. Sargent said he and Taylor were thrilled to keep the art alive in the children’s homes. The play is about good news. Children and adults can use it now. In the musical “Super Happy Awesome News”, two siblings launch rival good news networks and find themselves competing for the title of the happiest news program. Soon their correspondents are in a whirlwind of ecstatic musical reports ranging from cheerful weather forecasts, to cheerful kitchen segments and blissful political updates, but, when vulnerability begins to show through the euphoric facade, they wonder: y Does it have room for raw honesty on a super happy broadcast? Tickets for the virtual musical are $ 12.50 per household. The show will air online via YouTube starting March 1 and will remain online throughout the month. The profits are used to operate the theater. To learn more about the show, make a donation, or purchase tickets, visit blackicetheatreco.com/p/tickets.

