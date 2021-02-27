Malavika Mohanan: I find it boring when people put Bollywood on a higher pedestal than other film industries





Actor Malavika Mohanan is finally ready to be seen in a Hindi Masala Boiler, Yudhra opposite Sidhant Chaturvedi. After Majid Majidis Beyond The Clouds in 2017, she preferred to do two Tamil films and a Malayalam film instead, and not to cover any Bollywood film that came her way. She reasons: Over the past two years, I’ve had so many projects in Hindi, some big ones with A-listers. But these were characters that I didn’t really see myself doing. For me, I have always chosen my films intuitively. I see my contemporaries choosing films just to get things done. Their idea is that you sign so many movies, even if they’re half decent, so you can have constant ads, and they’ll give you more work. Although it sounds good to others, I never wanted to do anything. And that’s why the 27-year-old decided to wait, and Yudhra arrived. Having made films such as Petta opposite Rajinikanth and the recent Master with Vijay, the actor feels that people still tend to overlook other industries. Bollywood is an amazing industry. I grew up watching Hindi movies, I’m a girl from Mumbai and saw Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and all these people. For most of us Indians, Bollywood is more than cinema, it’s an emotion, a nostalgia. There is another kind of pride that we have for that. Having said that, I see people unfortunately putting Bollywood on a higher pedestal than other industries, she regrets. Mohanan adds that she doesn’t watch movies that way. For me, Hindi, Telugu, Malyalam, Tamil, all are on the same level. It was never that Bollywood bada hai. Obviously, it is more national in scope. Master was a movie that all of South India watched, Vijay monsieur has so many fans. It’s almost half the country, but if it was Bollywood, the whole country would watch. For me, Tamil is on par with Bollywood in terms of the budget, the reception they get. So I find it boring personally, she concludes.

