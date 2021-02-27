Community leader and actor to open veterinary hospital in Oceanside





Warbucks and Annie, aka Chris and Emily Hoolihan, from 2005 at the Star Theater. Courtesy photo La Costa resident Chris Hoolihan said his 10-year dream is finally coming to life. Hoolihan, a veterinarian, will soon be opening the Neighborhood Veterinary Hospital in Oceanside after years of community involvement, including as an actor. Hoolihan, who has been a vet for over 20 years, also played Daddy Warbucks in the upcoming Star Theaters production Annie. After being involved with neighborhood theater for two decades, Hoolihan said he knew he wanted to bring his practice to Oceanside. We have been fortunate to be involved and support the amazing Oceanside Star Theater since it opened 20 years ago, he said. Performing there or supporting Oceanside’s great theatrical scene over the years has given us the opportunity to fall in love with this neighborhood. The atmosphere is so beautiful here and there are animals everywhere. The community’s needs for a veterinary hospital and our desire to get even more involved in this area seemed to be in sync. Hoolihan said the April opening of his Oceanside practice was the result of more than 10 years of dreaming aloud over beers at one of the local pubs after a show with our local friends. Dr. Chris Hoolihan | Courtesy photo The owner of two other local clinics Penasquitos Pet Clinic and Bonsall Pet Hospital Hoolihan said he plans to provide pets and their owners with an inclusive and welcoming vet experience. We will seek to provide the best veterinary care for patients in downtown Oceanside and South O, he said. We want to help them care for and be there for their pets throughout the animal’s life cycle and do so with a neighborly kindness and understanding that meets their personal needs and those of their families. furry friends. As for his acting career? Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has put theatrical productions on hold, but he is eager to get involved again in the neighborhood’s arts community. He is also grateful to have a family, including his wife and three children, who are also involved in the arts and the community. COVID 19 put the brakes on so much, but the lack of live performance has been one of the most difficult things for me and my family personally, Hoolihan said. We miss our theater community so much and it is heartbreaking how difficult it has been for the performing community both economically and spiritually. I can honestly say I can’t wait, for once, to shave my head in mid-December 2021 to get back on stage for Annie once again at the Star Theater in Oceanside. For more information on Dr Chris Hoolihan or the Neighborhood Veterinary Hospital, visit neighborhoodvethospital.com.

Show comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos