Abigail Breslin shares heartfelt tribute to Father Michael after death from COVID-19





8:11 am PST 02/27/2021



by



Trilby Beresford



The “ Zombieland: Double Tap ” actress posted on social media a series of photos on Friday evening with a long message.

Abigail Breslin shared a heartfelt tribute Friday night to her father Michael, who died of COVID-19. The Zombieland: double press actress, 24 years old,posted the devastating news in a long message on his Instagram account, accompanied by a series of photos. “Oh wow,” she began. “Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I am in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic and wonderful daddy passed away after my family and I said goodbye . It’s COVID-19 that took my sweet daddy’s life too short. “ “I especially want to remember my dad for who he was,” Breslin wrote, sharing that Michael was “a hilarious, loud, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet and amazing human being” who loved life, his family and them. simple things like a cup of black coffee, a barbecue, doowop songs like “I Wonder Why” by Dion & The Belmonts, and fun stories about people’s pets. Among the photographs included was that of a young Breslin and her father at an awards ceremony presumably around the time of Little miss sunshine with Nicole Kidman in the spotlight. “And we loved him,” Breslin wrote. “And we always will. I miss dad. I can not wait to see you. I will never, ever, ever forget you. February 10, Breslin revealed on Twitter that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to be placed on a ventilator. She urged her supporters to continue to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols. Breslin later wrote in a tweet: “All I can say is this: Covid is never real again until you experience it firsthand or through a being. dear. It’s unpredictable and unrelenting. My dad has been incredibly careful and hasn’t left the house since he started except for doctor’s appointments. Please be careful. PLEASE. “







