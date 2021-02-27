Victim tonight: Lev confronts Dylan

On Casualty tonight, Lev and Dylan have an explosive showdown.

The paramedic tears up the nurse after finding out he was planning to move in with Lev’s wife Faith in the BBC medical drama.



Lev takes on Dylan tonight in Casualty (Photo credit: BBC)

Viewers know that Dylan previously exposed Lev cheating on Faith with another man in an attempt to win her heart.

But the couple are desperately trying to move forward with their fragile marriage.

Insisting that they can get things done, Lev tries to act like nothing has happened.

But Dylan doesn’t get the message.

And he still hopes that Faith will one day change her mind and be with him.

He even tells her that if things don’t work out with Lev, she’ll always have him.

Dylan goes on to promise to wait for her when things go wrong.

But in the case of putting the cart before the horse, Dylan jumps the gun and begins looking for a home for himself, Faith and the children.

And when Lev hears him talk about it – and catches him on the list – things explode.

Realizing that Dylan is looking for a house big enough for the kids, he is furious.

The rivals have a furious argument in the middle of the hospital and are caught by Faith.



Faith is caught in the middle between the men (Photo credit: BBC)

She orders them out, then dresses them up telling them that they are making her the center of gossip in the hospital.

But she is dumped when she finds out that Dylan has been looking for a home for them.

Faith then forces Lev to apologize to Dylan and gives him a stern warning.

She says that unless you control her emotions, their marriage will not work.

However, it remains to be seen if Lev can let go.

And who will Faith end up with?

