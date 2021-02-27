Entertainment
Victim tonight: Lev confronts Dylan
|
Update:
On Casualty tonight, Lev and Dylan have an explosive showdown.
The paramedic tears up the nurse after finding out he was planning to move in with Lev’s wife Faith in the BBC medical drama.
Victim tonight
Viewers know that Dylan previously exposed Lev cheating on Faith with another man in an attempt to win her heart.
But the couple are desperately trying to move forward with their fragile marriage.
Insisting that they can get things done, Lev tries to act like nothing has happened.
Read more: Fenisha on Casualty: Who is playing her and who is her baby’s real daddy?
But Dylan doesn’t get the message.
And he still hopes that Faith will one day change her mind and be with him.
He even tells her that if things don’t work out with Lev, she’ll always have him.
Dylan goes on to promise to wait for her when things go wrong.
But in the case of putting the cart before the horse, Dylan jumps the gun and begins looking for a home for himself, Faith and the children.
And when Lev hears him talk about it – and catches him on the list – things explode.
Realizing that Dylan is looking for a house big enough for the kids, he is furious.
The rivals have a furious argument in the middle of the hospital and are caught by Faith.
Victim: Lev and Dylan fight over Faith
She orders them out, then dresses them up telling them that they are making her the center of gossip in the hospital.
But she is dumped when she finds out that Dylan has been looking for a home for them.
Faith then forces Lev to apologize to Dylan and gives him a stern warning.
Read more: Victims SPOILERS: Will Ethan reveal a family secret to Fenisha as baby Bodhi falls ill?
She says that unless you control her emotions, their marriage will not work.
However, it remains to be seen if Lev can let go.
And who will Faith end up with?
Leave us a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]