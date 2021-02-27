When Hrithik Roshan said he couldn’t think of getting married again: I feel full

Actor Hrithik Roshan remains one of Bollywood’s most eligible singles after his divorce from interior designer Sussanne Khan in 2014. In an interview in 2017, just before Kaabil’s release, he said the idea remarriage had not crossed his mind.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and divorced a year later. They have two sons together – Hrehaan, 14, and Hridhaan, 12.

Speak to Filmfare, Hrithik had saidToday, I cannot think of remarriage. I feel full, I feel satisfied.

Even after their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne share a cordial equation and often go on family vacations together. Their public appearances and mutual support on social media sparked speculation that they were considering rekindling their relationship.

At the height of these rumors, in 2016, Sussanne posted a tweet setting the record straight. I ask people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. # no1priority, she wrote.

Last year, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so they could co-parent their sons. The actor praised her for her support and prioritizing the interests of their children.

Here is a photo of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who graciously offered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not indefinitely disconnected from any of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our co-parenting journey, he wrote in an Instagram post.

Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anands’ patriotic action drama Fighter, which marks her first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled for release on September 30, 2022.