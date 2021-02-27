No other actor can do what Denzel Washington does in Malcolm X

Theater is an art form, and behind every iconic character hides an artist who speaks. welcome toGreat performances, a bi-weekly column exploring the art behind some of the best movie roles. In this entry we examine the Oscar nominated performance given by Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X.

When we speak of an actor of Denzel Washingtons caliber, it can be difficult to determine exactly why it is so good. With every role he takes on, whether as a rebel soldier Glory or a lawyer with prejudices Philadelphia cream, he just has a natural presence that resonates with the audience. He’s got the computer factor that keeps us from gouging his eyes out.

You could argue that this is in part due to Washington’s status as a Hollywood sex symbol, but it’s more than his magnetism that has given his career longevity. What makes his work so captivating is that you can see the attention to detail he incorporates into a multi-layered performance like the one he gives away. Spike lees 1992 biopic Malcolm X. Washington doesn’t rely on flashy or grueling acting techniques. He takes a low-key approach, informed by countless hours of research, to embody the very spirit of every character he plays.

Washington’s meticulous research is paramount to his portrayal of Malcolm X. His exploration of the iconic figure actually began eleven years earlier, in a 1981 off-Broadway play titled When the chickens come home to roost. Written by Laurence Holder, the show for two (excerpts you can watch online) is an extended conversation between Malcolm X and Elijah Muhammad, the leader of the Nation of Islam. As unrefined as his performance compared to the film is, you can still clearly see the Malcolm hed become later on screen. It’s in the way he looks and speaks, capturing with perfect precision the cadence of Malcolms’ true voice. More importantly, this performance gave Washington a stable foundation on which to continue to build when he revisited the role a decade later.

All actors walk a tightrope when portraying a real person, especially an iconic figure such as Malcolm X. You need to stay true to who you are playing while meeting the demands of a script that can alter the image slightly. real life characters. In the film Lees, Malcolm is introduced to Islam in prison by another convict, but in real life his introduction to religion came from his brother Reginald and his stepsister Ella. Malcolms’ siblings, especially Ella, had a profound impact on his life but are conspicuously absent from the film. What may seem like a minor omission can create waves in an actor process, with Washington having to create new emotional touchstones that are separate from Malcolms’ actual experiences.

Where the real Malcolm could turn to his family when reflecting on his relationship to Islam, Washington had to make that connection with a composite character written for the film. Because of these gaps between fact and fiction, his performance becomes a patchwork of ideas, linked to create a character as faithful to the real Malcolm X as possible, while existing in the altered origin story of the storylines.

An actor search is often used strictly to provide context for a character’s story; a way to fill you with their memories so that you can live in them truthfully and authentically. But Washington has also used its research to primarily inform the physicality of its characters. With hours of footage of Malcolms’ speeches and interviews at his disposal, he was able to accurately mimic the way Malcolm carried and gestured, like the index finger pressed against the jaw that is seen on the ‘movie poster. He wasn’t just playing Malcolm; Washington was practically becoming so.

And, in a way, he literally did it. Washingtons research allowed him to channel Malcolm X so that he could deliver unscripted speeches in character, continuing long after the cameras ran out of film. As Spike Lee said in an interview:

All of the speeches in the movie were genuine Malcolms speeches. We did the research. As I was giving this speech, I had my script in front of me, I look at Denzel, and I also look at the monitor. He kills him. As I read the script with Denzel and see it well, the speech is over, I’m going to call cut. But he continues, and he continued for another five minutes until finally, the movie ran out of the magazine. And what he said was better than Malcolm’s words. So I finally called Cut and told Denzel, that was great, but where did it come from? I mean, you continued five minutes after what was written. And he was like, I don’t know.

It’s not something any actor can do. Washington has an almost supernatural ability to become Malcolm X. His preparation allows him to be one when Malcolms’ words can flow naturally through him, causing his character’s thoughts and emotions to intertwine with his own. . If this all sounds a bit mystical, it’s because it is. But it’s an acting magic trick that Washington pulls off effortlessly.

In a career defined by award-winning roles, Malcolm X stands out as a very unique performance in Washington filmography. The range of emotions he experiences and expresses has never been so dynamic. As we follow Malcolms’ life, reinventing itself again and again, we watch Washington seamlessly change emotions from moment to moment, from scene to scene. It’s really creepy when Malcolm returns to Boston and exerts his dominance in a game of Russian roulette, only to show us later in the movie a character who’s heartbreaking just how happy he is. Seeing Malcolm filled with humor and glee is the reason the film helped shatter the impression many had in their minds of a man.

Washingtons performance in Malcolm X is the one who deconstructs the complicated legacy that history has painted of the iconic figure. With a low-key approach to building a practically Shakespearean character within his grasp, he crafted a role meant to honor and humanize someone who has been repeatedly misunderstood over the past five decades. Malcolm X was a fire killer who lit a fuse that helped black communities speak out during a time of unrepentant assault on people of color, and in Washington’s hands we come to understand who really was. the legend. As he said at New York Times:

“I’m not Malcolm X, but the same God who moved Malcolm X can move me. It’s a story about the evolution of a man. It is a spiritual, philosophical, political evolution. My prayer is to illustrate this and let it be some kind of healing for the people. Some who knew Malcolm want to put him on a pedestal, but that doesn’t change a thing. We want to reach out to this youngster who is dejected, who may be wearing the X but who doesn’t really understand what that means or what this man stood for. “

Washingtons work in Malcolm X helped ensure that the icon’s legacy wasn’t black and white, but painted in the true spectrum of who he was, not just who he was meant to be. For all intents and purposes, Washington truly becomes Malcolm X. Of course, an actor can’t literally become their character, but this performance proves that if anyone ever manages to pull off this impossible feat, it will be Denzel Washington.