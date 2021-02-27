Los Angeles fashion retailer pioneer Fred Segal dies at 87 – Daily News





Fred Segal, the Los Angeles fashion icon whose West Hollywood store was a place to shop, socialize and be seen, is dead, it has been announced. Segal died Thursday in a Santa Monica hospital from a stroke, his representatives said. He was 87 years old. In 1961, Segal created a retail scene that helped personify the high fashion but laid back lifestyle of Los Angeles, sparking a revolutionary change in retail that spanned decades. As a pioneer of the shop-in-shop concept, his stores were both entertainment and a social event in themselves. Segal’s eponymous first boutique debuted as a designer denim empire on Santa Monica Boulevard, becoming a cutting-edge outpost on Melrose Avenue for then-booming designer lifestyle brands like Juicy Couture. , Hard Candy, Earl Jeans and Kate Spade. Its ivy-covered shops have attracted Hollywood stars such as The Beatles, Diana Ross, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow. TheFredSegal’s name has also surfaced in films, including “Clueless” in 1995. In 2012, New York-based media company Sandow acquired the worldwide licensing rights to the name FredSegal. The company is now owned by Sandow in collaboration with Evolution Media Partners, a joint venture of CAA, private equity firm TPG Growth and Participant Media. Current locations include Sunset Boulevard and Malibu stores, as well as stores in Bern, Germany and Taipei. According to reports this week, new stores are planned in Las Vegas. Segal “was a true artist who dedicated his life to evolving as a human being in all its aspects,” according to a statement from Alex Leon, account manager at Autumn Communications, who represents Segal. “He challenged us to expand our minds and our hearts, to go further and to do better. “He was an innovator, a forward thinking, a rule breaker, a mentor to so many people, such a lover of life and a humanitarian. Anyone who knew him felt his powerful energy. He has worked his whole life to love himself and to teach us to love each other. Until the end, he urged us to never give up. He will always be loved and celebrated. Segal is survived by his wife, Tina, five children, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and Tina’s two children and grandson. The family is asking that anyone who wishes to honor their legacy to consider making a donation to the Segal Family-United World Foundation at 10960 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 1100, Los Angeles, CA 90024.

