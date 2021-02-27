Entertainment
10 Hollywood hotties who have never been married
The entertainment industry is teeming with gorgeous movie stars and handsome musicians, but fans still wonder why many of these celebrities haven’t found a partner to settle down with.
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have no desire to marry or have simply had bad luck in their past relationships. Although these stars have stolen our hearts onscreen, in real life they have yet to find “the one”, or just like living a carefree celibate life. These ten Hollywood hotties never got married and may never be able to say the words ‘yes’.
ten Leonardo DiCaprio
One of Hollywood’s most infamous singles is without a doubt Leonardo Dicaprio.the wolf of Wall StreetThe actor is known for his many high profile relationships with models much younger than himself, but he has yet to find a woman to settle down with.
Currently, DiCaprio sees Camila Morrone, 23, who is also 23 years younger than the movie star. However, sources said that this the relationship seems “serious enough” because Camila “spends a lot of time at his place”.
9 Mary-Louise Parker
WeedsStar Mary-Louise Parker has had multiple relationships on her hit drama Showtime, but in real life, this actress has yet to make the connection. Parker dated actor Billy Crudup from 1996 to 2003, but he would end the relationship when she was seven months pregnant with their son.
Parker continued to get engaged to her co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, but the two called him to quit in April 2008. For now, the actress appears happy to live the single life and focusing on his career and his two children.
8 Jon hamm
Mad MenSilly Jon Hamm was surprisingly never married, however, he was in an 18-year relationship with his girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt, until they left her in 2015.
In an interview with In the style, the actor admitted he struggles to live his single life, sharing, “It’s hard being single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.” However, People reported that Hamm was seeingSaturday Night Liveproducer Lindsay Shookus.
7 Sheryl Crow
Country star Sheryl Crow has had a few notable relationships with men in Hollywood who never allowed the star to walk down the aisle. The singer has been linked to Eric Clapton, Owen Wilson, Lance Armstrong and producer Doyle Bramhall II.
She even talked about his failed romances at the 44th Annual Gracie Awards, sharing, “All I can say is I got engaged three times. And I never got married, but I had a great time never. not get married. “
6 Owen Wilson
Actor Owen Wilson is the father of three children with three different wives, but he hasn’t made a commitment to any of his former partners. However, Wilson shared that he was in her children’s lives, telling Ellen DeGeneres that his son Ford, whom he shared with his then-girlfriend Jade Duell, is “a little stuntman in training.”
According to Daily mail, while it doesn’t look like the 51-year-old is rushing to get married, he is back with his personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist.
5 Edie Falco
Actress Edie Falco played the wife of mafia boss Tony Soprano onThe Sopranos, but she’s not married in real life and it doesn’t seem like the star is really interested in getting married.
When asked if being married makes her sad, Falco said, “I’m not sad for any of my life. It’s so unconventional. It doesn’t sound like what I thought at all. I’m really making it up as I go. And it took a long time … it’s time to realize that it’s okay.
4 Jake gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal is 40 years old and has yet to find “the one”. The actor dated a number of Hollywood stars including Kirsten Dunst, Natalie Portman and Taylor Swift, but sadly none of them were able to stay.
In an interview with Howard Stern, Gyllenhaal shared that he didn’t end up getting married any of his girlfriends because he “was just scared”, adding: “There are a lot of beautiful women, there are opportunities, but I think at the same time if you find the right person , I believe in monogamy. “
3 Charlize theron
Charlize Theron is a stunning actress, but she’s always been honest about her feelings about marriage and that it’s just not in her future. She told Howard Stern, “I never wanted to get married. It was never anything important to me.”
Theron also added that she was happy to be single and to raise two adopted children, sharing, “I have two great little loves in my life right now. Life is filled with love … I’ve never felt lonely, I’ve never felt lonely.”
2 Jamie foxx
Jamie Foxx has had a high-profile relationship with actress Katie Holmes for six years, but they ultimately decided to step down in 2019, even though fans seriously had high hopes for the two stars.
In 2012, the actor opened up to Oprah Winfrey on wedding theme, where he shared, “I don’t know if I’m right for marriage. I know one thing, I’m a very loving person. When it comes to connecting with someone, then be like that .. . I know I could be long term in our connection. “
1 Kylie minogue
In an interview forRed magazine,Kylie Minogue admitted that she don’t think getting married is “for her” although she was engaged at one point to her ex-fiance Joshua Sasse.
“Just being ‘engaged’ seems like an experience, because I never had the vision of getting married as a girl or in all my life,” she explained, adding, “It wasn’t. isn’t something that I needed or wanted. My parents never raised me with the idea of the “big wedding”. I never had it as a goal. “
