Justice League investigator backs DC Films’ Walter Hamada over Ray Fisher claims





Several hours after Fisher’s tweet, WarnerMedia shared a statement from a retired federal judge who oversaw one of three misconduct investigations on the set of Justice League. This is the first time that an investigator has spoken publicly on the issue. “I am disappointed by the continued public statements which suggest that Walter Hamada has in any way interfered with the Justice League investigation. He didn’t, “investigator and former federal judge Katherine B. Forrest said in a statement.” I interviewed him extensively on more than one occasion and interviewed him specifically about his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher. I found Mr. Hamada credible and open. I concluded that he had done nothing that prevented or interfered with the investigation. On the contrary, the information he provided was useful and advanced the investigation. “ In its own statement, WarnerMedia supported Hamada, as it has done in the past. “Once again, false claims are being made about our leaders and our company Justice League “, read the statement from WarnerMedia.” As we have already indicated, a thorough and thorough third party investigation was carried out. Our leaders, including Walter Hamada, cooperated fully, no evidence was found of any interference, and Warner Bros. did not lie in the press. It’s time to stop saying the opposite and move forward productively. “ Hamada, who rose through the ranks as an executive at New Line, was not involved in Justice League, and took on oversight of DC Extended Universe in early 2018 when he took on the role of president of DC Films. However, Fisher accused the executive for several months of trying to interfere in the investigation. On December 11, 2020, WarnerMedia concluded an investigation into allegations of misconduct on the set of Justice League, take corrective action. The investigation follows a July 1, 2020 tweet in which Fisher said on Twitter that Joss Whedon was abusive on the set of Justice League, the 2017 film he succeeded original director Zack Snyder. The actor further claimed that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg allowed Whedon’s alleged behavior. Berg has publicly denied the wrongdoing, while Whedon and Johns have remained silent. Johns remains in business with Warners, as a producer ofStargirl, Batwoman, Patrol of Fate, Superman & Loisand Titans. WarnerMedia opened an investigation into the allegations, but on September 4, Warner Bros. released a statement claiming Fisher was not cooperating with third-party investigators looking into these allegations. Fisher denied this in a personal statement. Fisher’s Justice League co-star Jason Momoa who has both Dune And one Aquaman sequel with the publicly backed studio Fisher in a sweeping September 14 statement targeting Warners. On November 24, Joss Whedon announced he was resigning from Nevers, a series he was working on with WarnerMedia’s HBO, saying in a statement, “I am truly exhausted and coming back to my martial energy for my own life, which is also on the verge of an exciting change.” The exchange between WarnerMedia and Fisher comes a few weeks before Justice League by Zack Snyder hits HBO Max. This four-hour film, on which Fisher shot the New Material Four, is the culmination of filmmaker Snyder’s vision for Justice League, from which he initially resigned in 2017 after a family tragedy. After WarnerMedia released its statement, Fisher wrote on Twitter, “As I said from the start: Walter Hamada ATTEMPTED to interfere in JL’s investigation. He failed to do so because I did not allow him. The fact that the investigator makes a statement that there was no interference is intentionally deceptive desperate. “ February 27, 1:55 p.m. Updated with Ray Fisher’s tweet responding to the WarnerMedia statement.







