Entertainment
Despite relaxed restrictions, some MetroWest sites are not ready to raise the curtains
Although Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that Massachusetts was entering a new phase of reopening on Monday, some local sites are delaying their return to in-person offers for days or even months.
Everyone is thrilled now that it looks like it’s real, and not just a week here or there, said Carol Theise, one of the owners of Roller Kingdom in Hudson. We can work with the 50%. What we cannot work with is fear that it will close again in a few weeks.
After almost a year of savings for a few weeks in the fall, Roller Kingdom plans to open next weekend. Theise said officials had maintained the premises as if the reopening would happen soon, including regular snow removal and cleaning. Waiting until Friday means having time to do housework, order food, and be open to their larger children who would be in school during the week.
I couldn’t wait to see everyone again, she said. I think there is still a need for exercise, fun stuff, music, and some pizza.
Other sites, however, plan to continue with virtual offerings.
The governor has very little time to make these remarks, so he shares the good news that venues like ours are allowed to reopen at 50% of our capacity, said David Lavalley, CEO of the Center for the Arts in Natick. We were not surprised to find that the reality is different from what has been announced. The big problem is that singing is prohibited indoors.
The types of in-person entertainment offerings that would comply with state regulations, such as string quartets or bands without singers, just don’t have the same value as events featuring singers, a- he declared.
A lot of the artists we have here are performing, we couldn’t afford to present and pay them the same kind of artist fees if all we can put in the space is half the number of people. ” , Lavalley said. ” Money just doesn’t work. . In the end, that unfortunately doesn’t represent much of a change for us.
In addition to the live broadcast events, TCAN offers in-person film screenings and the cinema can be rented for private screenings. The venue features Meryl Streep films such as Out of Africa and Julie & Julia in March.
Another venue whose planned offers won’t change much with the restrictions lifted is ATAC in Framingham, which is holding virtual events until June.
We kind of canceled, month by month, like a lot of venues, and then made the unilateral decision not to reopen until we had more information, said Jannelle Codianni, executive director of ATAC (formerly Amazing Things Art Center). . It becomes much more difficult to leave the door open for two types of programming, rather than just saying: This is what we have the capacity to do, and so we were going to do it well.
Codianni said that a strange blessing of the situation was that the ATAC building served the community in other ways while it was closed and allowed the organization to offer virtual events while saving money. resources by not having to keep the building staffed and heated. Its central location in Framingham meant the building was an ideal location for the distribution of food and school supplies and the parking lot was used for walk-in COVID-19 testing.
If you had asked me a year ago if we would be able to survive a whole year without in-person programming or rentals, I absolutely would have answered: no, we won’t, we won’t be able to do it. So I’m really grateful, Cordianni said. While we were hoping for growth last year that we weren’t able to achieve, I’m really happy that we were able to stabilize the way we were.
ATAC can now rent the barracks building and host rehearsals, a source of income it normally depends on. ATAC plans to hold virtual tours of an art exhibition being installed in the building in April and Codianni has not ruled out the possibility of a limited opening in person.
It’s a little easier to do something bigger than something smaller, she says.
The new phase also means increased capacity for outdoor events. When the weather warms, Lavalley said TCAN is looking to partner with a local site to host outdoor gatherings and Codianni said ATAC will host outdoor shows and screenings.
We had already planned to be back with audiences in the fall, and I was just holding my breath on it, Codianni said. I’m more encouraged that we can open for an in-person audience.
