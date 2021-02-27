Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you are just competing with yourself and your last performance





As Akshay Oberoi works to reinvent his acting career, he wants to keep his sanity in check, and the actor guarantees it by cutting the noise out of the comparison. He admits this is the reason he was able to survive in the industry despite failures and rejections. He shares, I think having the right priorities keeps you sane. When you pursue things that are fleeting and fleeting, you might start to wonder, Yaar usko itna paisa mil raha hai, usko yeh mil raha hai, mujhe kyun nahi mil raha. These are the transient things and you go crazy. Referring to the constant comparison and frenetic race that actors should be a part of, Oberoi finds it rather odd that the way acting has turned into some kind of sport. For some reason we made acting sport, like this actor is at number one, and it’s at number two. It’s killing him. Acting is not a sport or a game. You are just competing with yourself and your last performance. You have to keep remembering this, because the industry has a way of identifying you or identifying you. It is very important to cut the noise, he says. And this is the mantra that Oberoi follows to protect his mental peace, and he urges others to do the same. Concentrate on what is important work. You have to constantly remember this, that’s what I’ve been doing for all these years, adds the actor, who entered Bollywood in 2010 with Isi Life Mein …!, And has continued to star in films like Gurgaon. (2017) and Kaalakaandi (2018). Lately he has explored the OTT space with projects such as The Test Case, Illegal – Justice, Out of Order and Flesh. Being a rank underdog, while you have to think it would have been a rough journey for him, Oberoi says he only believes in focusing and enjoying his job. That’s the only reason I survived so many years. Otherwise the way my career started, with a lot of rejects and failures and flops, I should have packed my bags and gone awhile ago, he reveals, and keep going, but because I love my job, and I love the job, I want to improve. Playing is the only thing that keeps me going, besides being the father of my son. I just have to keep reminding myself to cut the noise, to enjoy the work.

