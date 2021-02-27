Jonah Hill hits back at Daily Mail over shirtless beach photos

Jonah Hill spoke about her body image in an effort to encourage kids to embrace who they are, regardless of their weight.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor shared paparazzi photos posted this week that show him shirtless and surfing on the beach in Malibu, Calif.

Hill said these kinds of photos no longer put him in phase, a change in his life that stems from self-acceptance.

I’m 37 and finally love and accept me, he wrote.

Hill has been relentlessly followed by the paparazzi for years, and his weight has long been a topic of tabloid conversation.

Hill said it was the public mockery of his body in the press and by interviewers that pushed him back on his journey to self-love.

I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a swimming pool until I was in my 30s, even in front of my family and friends, he wrote, adding that it probably would have happened sooner if he hadn’t. has his childhood insecurities exploited by the media.

Hill spoke directly to the photos posted from her surf session, saying: The idea of ​​the media trying to play me out by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t get me in tune anymore. is drugs.

Fans of the Wolf of Wall Street star took to the comments section of his candid article to applaud him for his honesty.

Jonah Hill is seen in SoHo. Credit: Gotham / GC Images

You probably won’t read this review but, a nice man feels great for being great and I’m happy to know that someone I watched struggled with what I went through and came out on top. Keep winning, one person wrote.

Another added: We don’t know each other but this post gave me all the feelings. I was also that kid at the pool. Love and self-confidence are the most important

Hill has previously shared his angst over his body and his weight being constant subjects and targets.

I rose to fame in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat and gross and unattractive, he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018.

I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they are ashamed of, saying he remembered himself as a 14 year old kid, who felt ugly for the world.

When covering years of weight loss on the hills, outlets have publish titles like, Will Weight Loss Make Jonah Hill Any Less Funny? and The Problem of Being Skinny Jonah Hill, who suggested America found him less funny because he lost weight, and was very lovable when he first became famous.

Hill has fended off media questions about his weight in recent years, and in 2017 an older interview surfaced where we asked him, Are you still the fat guy in Hollywood?

do you have any other questions? Hill retaliated. Who are smart?

Jonah Hill is photographed by Paparazzi in New York City. Credit: Gotham / GC Images

Hill ended his Friday Instagram post with one final message, a word of encouragement for kids who might be going through the same kind of insecurity he himself has battled.

He said his post was really for kids who don’t take off their shirts at the pool. Have fun, he said.

You are wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my Love.