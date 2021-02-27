These 10 actors are at a price of one EGOT

Rewards don’t just earn an actor a trophy. In some cases, winning an award can prepare an actor for success. It can even give them leverage when negotiating their next movie, and it’s always interesting to know which actors have the most Oscars or Emmys.

What’s even more impressive, however, are these few actors who have all won them Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Collectively, this honor is known as “EGOT” and there are several players who are only at a cost to make it happen.

ten Hugh jackman

This Australian actor won an Emmy for his performance at the 58th annual Tony Awards. Hugh Jackman also won a Tony for his role as a lead actor in the musical. The boy of Oz. He also received a Special Tony Award in 2012.

At the same time, Jackman received a Grammy for the soundtrack of the hit film The greatest showman, where he memorably played the founder of the circus PT Barnum. Today, all Jackman needs is an Oscar to complete his EGOT. He came pretty close in 2013 when he was nominated for his performance in the screen adaptation of Les Misrables.

9 Common

As an actor who started out as a musician, Common garnered a number of Grammy nominations and wins. Among these victories, one for his work on the song “Glory” for the 2014 film. Selma. Coincidentally, this is also the same song that resulted in an Oscar for the singer / actor.

Right now, Common just needs a Tony to complete his EGOT. And since this man has such a successful musical background, fans are guessing it’s only a matter of time before he finds himself making a musical.

8 Frances mcdormand

This veteran actress won an Emmy for her performance as the titular character of the limited series,Olive kitteridge. As for her other awards, Frances McDormand won her first Oscar for Best Actress for her main performance in Fargo.

In addition, she also won another Oscar for her role in the 2017 drama Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. McDormand has also become interested in acting over the years and in 2011, she received a Tony Award for her role as a lead actress in the play. Good people.

7 Ellen burstyn

Ellen Burstyn won an Oscar early in her career for her performance as the main character in the 1975 film Alice doesn’t live here anymore. A few years later she received a Tony for the film Same time, next year.

Actress Theveteran scored her first Emmy for her guest performance in the long-running crime drama,Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. This was followed by another Emmy win several years later for her portrayal of Margaret Barnish Worthington in the miniseries. Political animals. Now all she needs is a Grammy.

6 Maggie Smith

Fans may better recognize Smith as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry potter movies. Years before she even decided to play the role, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the 1969 film,The Premier of Miss Jean Brodie.

A decade later, Smith won another Oscar for the film A room with a view. She later won three Emmys, including two for her performance in Downton abbey. Plus she got a Tony for the play Lettice and lovage. Now Smith just needs a Grammy.

5 Julie andrews

Even today, Julie Andrews is best known for her portrayal of Maria in the 1965 classic,The sound of music. Incredibly, however, she failed to win an Oscar for her performance in the film (she did secure a nomination, however).

A year earlier however, she had won an Oscar for Mary poppins. Over the years, Andrews has also received several Emmy nominations and two wins, including one for Julie Andrews time. As you might expect, she also won multiple Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Andrews received several nods from Tony, but she has yet to win.

4 Lily tomlin

Today, Lily Tomlin is best known for being one of the titular characters in the Netflix series,Grace and Frankie, for which she motioned to Emmy. With that said, it’s also worth noting that Tomlin has already won several Emmy awards, including one for documentary storytelling,An excuse to the elephants.

Early in his career, Tomlin also received a Grammy for the album. This is a recording. She also played the lead role in the play,Searching for signs of intelligent life in the universe, which earned him a Tony.

3 Helen mirren

Especially in recent years, audiences have seen this veteran actress further expand her lineup, as she worked on films such as The fast and furious films and their fallout, Hobbs and Shaw. As for the awards, Mirren won an Oscar for her performance as the titular character of The Queen.

The actress has also garnered several Emmy wins over time, most recently for her performance in Phil Spector. Throughout her career, Mirren has also performed several times in the theater, eventually winning a Tony for the play,The audience.

2 Kate winslet

Winslet became famous for her performance in Titanic, although she failed to win an Oscar for the film. Instead, she got one for The reader. On the other hand, Winslet won a Primetime Emmy for playing the titular character of the miniseries,Mildred Pierce.

Perhaps unbeknownst to many, she also won a Grammy for the children’s lyric album,Listen to the storyteller. And now that she’s so close to an EGOT, Winslet reveals that her son is excited at the thought. She told ReutersSo since he learned this EGOT thing he’s been like, Mom, you gotta do it.

1 Viola Davis

In recent years, Davis has gained a lot of praise for her performance as Annalize Keating in How to escape murder, a show that also earned him an Emmy. During this time, the actress also received an Oscar for Fences.

Davis also won a Tony for his performance in the Broadway version of Fences. Additionally, she won another Tony in 2001 for the play,King Hedley II. Right now, all Davis needs is a Grammy to become a member of the EGOT Club.

