‘JL’ actor Ray Fisher reaffirms racism claims amid Black Superman rumors





A Black Superman movie might be among us soon – but a black actor who’s once starred in a DC movie pours cold water into it, reaffirming that he’s been a victim of racism under WB’s watch. Ray fisher – who played Cyborg in the 2017 ‘Justice League’ – reminded people on Saturday that they were as excited as they were about the Michael B. Jordan potentially donning the red cape … there are still issues that he says run deep in the studio. Do you remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a black man’s credibility and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press? But hey, Black Superman … A> E – Ray Fisher (@ ray8fisher) February 27, 2021

@ ray8fisher He resurfaced the claims he made last year against Warner Bros. and a handful of WB executives, including Walter Hamada … who, according to Fisher, swept his worries under the rug and tried to cover up another executive, Geoff johns, while using other people involved in “JL” as scapegoats. It’s a long story, but basically … Fisher says director Joss whedon (who replaced Zack Snyder mid-shoot) was abusive on set, while alluding to racist behavior – without getting to the heart of the matter. Fisher alleges that when he brought these issues to the attention of Hamada – the Prez of DC Films – the guy gave him lip service and brushed him off. On top of all this … Fisher claims that WB’s independent investigation into his claims – which found no evidence to support his characterization – was also BS, and hampered by Hamada. As I said from the start: Walter Hamada ATTEMPTED to interfere with the JL investigation. He failed to do so because I didn’t allow him. The fact that the investigator makes a statement claiming that there was no interference is deliberately misleading and hopeless. A> E – Ray Fisher (@ ray8fisher) February 27, 2021

@ ray8fisher The backdrop to all of this, of course, is that it was reported last week as an author. Ta-Nehisi Coates, an African American, would draft a new Superman reboot – with JJ Abrams attached to produce – and that WB’s “intention” was to introduce a Black Superman. This shifted the rumor into high gear that MBJ would be turned on – which had been speculated a few years ago. Some say he could play Val-Zod … a black character from Krypton who is part of DC Cannon and has all of Kal-El’s superpowers. It’s a good idea, but Fisher seems to think it’s nothing more than an empty repair – in light of what he claims happened to him. For the record, WB has denied Fisher’s claims before, and doubled down again on Saturday … saying there is simply no truth. A studio representative said: “As we have already reported, a thorough and thorough third party investigation has been carried out. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, have fully cooperated, no evidence has been found regarding any interference, and Warner Bros. lie to the press. ”They add,“ It’s time to stop saying the opposite and move forward productively. ”







