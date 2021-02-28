Sue Perkins on Paul Hollywood’s Friendship on Great British Bake Off

Sue opens up about backstage playful violence (Photo: Getty; Channel 4)

Sue Perkins opened up about her relationship with Paul Hollywood during his time on The Great British Bake Off, revealing that she once broke a wand in her b ****** s.

The comedian hosted the show with Mel Giedroyc from 2010 to 2016 before stopping as the series was purchased by Channel 4, appearing alongside the famous baker during this time.

Sue spoke of the friendly interaction she enjoyed with Paul backstage, which involved hitting herself with plastic chopsticks in the Bake Off tent.

For a while Paul and I spoke only by means of violence, Sue joked about the Podcast off menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

First doors, there were a lot of pretty realistic plastic rod accessories. We appeared and really hard, I smashed a spike in his bitch and I had just cut myself with a chopstick.

She added: What I liked is that we formulated a plan to do it. He just appeared. I don’t know if there was any spiky sexual tension underneath.

Mel and Sue say Paul was like family to them (Photo: BBC)

Who knows who the real subconscious driver was. But it was pure violence, but with really silly props, the comedian laughed.

Once there was a French braid that I really put it in the twain with. He was akimbo legs delivering an endless verdict on something that was never going to make the cut and I ran and just figured it out. Oh, that was good.

The comments come after Sue previously said she was left incredibly hurt and sad towards the end of the series.

On the same podcast, Sue also recalled Iain Watters’ infamous Bake Off fusion due to his doomed Alaska in the oven, when the contestant returned to find his ice cream had melted and tossed it furiously into a trash can nearby.

Ian Watters threw his Baked Alaska in the trash on the show (Photo: YouTube)

I had to talk to him. Yeah, he was effing and jeffing, Sue said. There’s a lot of effing and jeffing which was the first time we had this on camera in Bake Off.

Obviously there’s a lot going on behind the scenes mainly because I’m just a foul mouth but normally it’s very sweet as you know. He really lost it.

And at that point I was with him, it was life and death, but then slowly this creepy contextualization of just Im with a man in a tent, whose ice melted. It’s during this time in Syria, Sue joked.

In the meantime, a selection of big names are preparing to set foot in the tent for the big official Bake Off celebrity for Stand Up To Cancer 2021, including Jade Thirlwall and James McAvoy.

Five new episodes will air in the spring and will see 20 celebrities doing their best to wow Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Celebrity Bake Off will air this spring on Channel 4.

