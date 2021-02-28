Viet Thanh Nguyens The Committed brings out the light of Paris

I n 2015, a professor at the University of Southern California published his first novel, titled The sympathizer. The story was a cerebral work of historical fiction and political satire cleverly infiltrated by cultural critiques. Although concealed as a thriller, it did not fit perfectly into this popular genre and could have gone unnoticed as a good spy novel.

Except that the author, Viet Thanh Nguyen, was too brilliant to ignore. The sympathizer flush the color in these iconic photos of the fall of Saigon, and recast the worn-out lessons of the Vietnam War through the eyes of a Communist agent hiding in the United States. An instant classic, the novel aggressively engaged with the nation’s mythology and demonstrated Nguyen’s extraordinarily intellectual dramatic range. The sympathizer swept through the years of literary awards, winning a Pulitzer Prize, Carnegie Medal, the Center for Fiction’s First Prize for First Novel, the Asian / Pacific American Prize, an Edgar Prize and more.

Now Nguyen returns to the scene of that triumph with an even more ingenious sequel called The engaged. I may not be a spy or a sleeper anymore, but I am most definitely a ghost, begins the unnamed narrator. I am also still a man with two faces and two minds, one of which perhaps could still be intact.

If you read The sympathizer, you will immediately recognize this ironic and endlessly conflicting voice. If you haven’t read The sympathizer, you will be hopelessly lost, so don’t even think about jumping here. The setting and action of this second book are different, but The engaged depends so much on prior relationships and plot details that these two novels are more like volumes of the same continuing story.

The engaged never set foot in the United States. Instead, it takes place entirely in Paris, but not in the romantic Ville Lumière. This is not the Paris of tourist haunts and photo ops: the story takes place in the dark avenues of warehouses, clubs and restaurants controlled by struggling gangs. As The sympathizer transformed the carcass of an old spy novel, The engaged does the same with a black crime tale.



The novel opens in 1981 when the dangerously sympathetic spy arrives in Paris with his old friend Bon. They survived a year of torture in a re-education camp in Vietnam and are now being rewarded with a new life among the French. Our bags were filled with dreams and fantasies, says the narrator, trauma and pain, grief and loss and, of course, ghosts. Since the ghosts were weightless, we could carry an infinite number of them.

These ghosts including his French father, a priest, interact with the living in this new Parisian arrangement. Although the narrator is no longer a professional spy, his life is no less clandestine than it ever was. Okay, his blood brother, is still determined to kill the Communists and has no idea the narrator is one. But that might not matter in their new line of work as underlings of a Vietnamese drug lord. Here, they can surely pose as waiters in the worst Asian restaurant in Paris and dismiss ideological concerns while raising protection money and distributing hashish.

On the contrary. In France, the narrator finds himself grappling with attitudes far more obscure than anything he has experienced in the proudly fantastic United States. Here, its hosts are attractive patrons and brutal colonizers, as satisfied with their aesthetic superiority as with their racial domination. This creates a deeply troubling environment for immigrants. Loving a master who kicks you is not a problem if that’s all you feel, the narrator explains, but loving and hatred must be kept a dirty little secret, because loving the master whom one hates inevitably leads to confusion and self-hatred. And this painful enigma is invested in their most precious asset, the French language, which immediately announces the refugee as the other, the intruder, the barbarian. The French didn’t have to condemn us, says the narrator. As long as we spoke in their language, we condemned ourselves.

Under the facade of Parisian elegance, Nguyen describes the carnage of ethnic violence perpetrated by Vietnamese and Algerian immigrants competing for territory in drug trafficking. With alarming regularity, drug sales turn sour and crooks seek revenge in the language they all speak fluently: pain. Similar to The sympathizer, The engaged is dedicated to the proposition that with patience and the right tools a person can be liquefied with exquisite care.

But all this agony and there is a lot of it is subsumed in the narrator’s introspection. My life as a revolutionary and a spy was designed to answer a question, he told us: WHAT TO DO? As a man riddled with sympathy, torn by nagging appreciation from all sides, he is doomed to bewilderment, irony, an infuriating sense of his own irreconcilable double. All my life I’ve never longed for a thing To be human, he is crying. But what cause should he commit to? Or should he rather be confined in an asylum? Maybe Sartre’s nothingness can give him some relief.

The French and Vietnamese shared a love for melancholy and philosophy, says the narrator, that manically optimistic Americans could never understand. The same hurdle will challenge American readers of The engaged, which is greatly enriched with philosophical rumination. In this novel, even the brothel bouncer reads Frantz Fanon and Aimé Césaire. If man’s size doesn’t scare you away from inner pleasures, his library might.