Jonah Hill calls Daily Mail for posting shirtless photo
Jonah hillreflects on his childhood insecurities afterDaily mailposted a shirtless photo of the actor on a day of surfing.
“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a swimming pool until I was in my 30s, even in front of my family and friends,” the “Dogs of war” The actor wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside the outlet photo. “It probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities hadn’t been exacerbated by years of public mockery on my body by the press and interviewers.”
The photo released by the Daily Mail on Thursday showed Hill with his shirt removed as he changed next to a photo of the actor in action on the waves standing on a surfboard.
“So the idea of the media trying to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t put me in tune anymore is amazing. I’m 37 and finally I love myself. and accept me, ”Hill wrote, dedicating his post to children who have faced similar bodily insecurities he says he experienced.
“It’s not a ‘good for me’ message. And it certainly isn’t a ‘feel bad for me’ message. It’s for kids who don’t take their shirts off at the pool. you good, ”Hill added. “You are wonderful and awesome and perfect.”
Hill ended his post by calling the Daily Mail directly saying, “Oh and Daily Mail, even you can’t get that smile off my face;)”
Hill isn’t the only celebrity to have requested photos from media outlets. Earlier this month,Natalie Portman took to Instagram to denounce an article suggesting that the actress had a “baby bump”.
“Hey, so I’m not pregnant at all…” Portman, 39, wrote on Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the Page Six article. “… but apparently it’s still okay in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost.”
In addition to hitting the waves and encouraging body positivity, the Oscar-winning “Wolf of Wall Street” actor is working on the making of a new film. According to a previous Instagram post,Hill didn’t release the title but is in the process of writing.
Contributor: Rasha Ali
