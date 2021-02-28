Dileeps influence on witnesses is only guesswork, court says – The New Indian Express





Express press service KOCHI: In a major shake up from the prosecution side in the sensational actor kidnapping case, the Extra Special Sessions Tribunal observed that the allegation against actor Dileep for influencing witnesses was only ‘a guess. TNIE granted the court order dismissing the prosecution’s motion to quash Dileep’s bail. “Applying the legal principle, the court finds that the prosecution has failed miserably to convince the court that Dileep directly or indirectly influenced the witness or altered the evidence. Since the petition is based on mere guesses, any further discussion is quite unwarranted and unnecessary to conclude that the same is without merit, ”the court said. The prosecution alleged that four witnesses – actors Bindu Panicker, Rimi Tomy and Bhama, and a person named Vasudevan – changed their statements in court after being influenced by Dileep. The prosecution also said the witnesses appeared with their lawyers, who prevented them from meeting with the special prosecutor. “Even if the thesis is accepted, the cardinal point to be decided is whether this statement is sufficient to say that Dileep influenced the witnesses. The definitive answer is no because the prosecution has failed miserably to produce evidence showing that, at Dileep’s request, they deviated from their earlier statement, ”the court observed. The prosecution also argued that Bindu Panicker was reluctant to meet with the special prosecutor because she had been given a role, after a long hiatus, in a film in which Dileep was the hero. However, the court said she refuted the allegation when she asked him this question during questioning as a witness. Another major allegation was that two important witnesses had received threatening calls and that cases in this regard had been recorded at Bekal and Peechi police stations last year. But the court held that the said incidents occurred in January 2020. FIRs show that complaints were filed after nine and eleven months of the alleged incidents. The court said that these FIRs were only registered after the prosecution requested that Dileep’s bond be quashed. “This fact casts serious doubts on the prosecution’s allegation,” the court observed.

