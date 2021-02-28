Golden Globes at home: what to eat and drink while watching the show

With Sunday’s ceremony kicking off the 2021 socially distanced awards season, here’s how LA nominees, restaurants and wine merchants are creating home experiences that are both safe and festive.



Alexis Martin Woodall hasn’t decided what she’ll wear at the home celebration at the 78th Annual Golden Globes on February 28, but she confirmed her drink of choice: a quarter note & Chandonsplit bottleas a nod to the sponsorship of the champagne brand at the awards ceremony, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary. “I want to do Word splits. It will remind me of that moment when you are on the red carpet and you are handed that little bottle of champagne, ”says the producer, nominated for both Netflix. Prom and FX Pawl.

Restaurant owners and wine merchants around Los Angeles are also offering ways to make the in-home celebrations on the night of the awards show part virtual. And unlike last year’s Golden Globes which served a plant-based menu (sparking complaints about “rabbit food” from some customers), one positive aspect of staying home will be that the carnivores will be free. to order what they want. Among the places that create special take-out menus for the Golden Globes are Akasha from Culver City, Which one is offering giant crab cakes, spring pea risotto and a gluten-free, flour-free chocolate and almond pie for two.

Beverly Hills’ Catering Luccahas created a Globes menu that ranges from caviar and blinis, stuffed eggs and summer rolls with Vietnamese shrimp to roast chicken or grilled rib eye for two, whileBeverly Boulevard chophouse Pot brought together a quartet of Golden Globes specialties: back ribs, fried chicken, a pork chop sandwich and a family platter of braised short ribs.

Francesco Zimone, who previously oversaw the menus for NBCUniversal Golden Globes and opened in 2019, is also planning a Globes menu. L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, the Hollywood outpost and first American location of the famous Naples restaurant presented in the 2010s Eat Pray Love. “Truffle arancini is a luxurious bite, and the Margherita pizza is already cut to make that that easy,” Zimone explains of two of the items (the others are the gnocco fritto, double Caesar salad and the cacio e pepe spaghetti. )

Another option is The Finishing Gourmet, a company launched in December and conceptualized by investor Paul Abramowitz and chef Robert Sulatycky. The objective: to delivera steakhouse experience at home customers. The menu items, with bone ribs and 7 or 10 ounces of filet mignon at Kurobuta the pork chops are delivered so that each selection, no matter how much doneness you prefer, only requires a minute of cooking per side to complete. It also offers sides (including sweet corn pudding and a hand-rolled ricotta mac ‘n’ cheee) and other packaged dishes to get to the perfect temperature. Paul came up with the idea ago. one year after the first hard lockdown. [in Los Angeles], because he felt the delivery experience for the steak was truly substandard, and he saw an opportunity, Sulatycky says.

Martin Woodall says she will likely order from Italian restaurant DTLA Red Blue, which offreader Steve Samson’s packaging in the form of a bento box for its take-out dinners. My husband does some really cool stuff and we wanted to be as close as possible to the restaurant experience, says Rossoblu co-owner Dina Samson. Rossobluis rolling out a seven-course Golden Globes take-out menu and a Pizza Party Bundle, a trio of prepared pies (escarole, margherita, and salami honey) that can be baked at home.

For beverage options, Esters Wine Shop & Bar in Santa Monica offers its Aged Negroni Barrels in take-out cocktails, as well as a Monte Rossa Franciacorta, a sparkling Italian wine that the place presented to its offerings in December. (It also collects individual cheese and charcuterie platters. Each comes on a bamboo plate that is durable and feels a bit fancy, so it doesn’t require a refill, it’s ready to go, “says Kathryn. Coker, co-owner and director of Ester wines.)

Peter Jarjour, owner of West Hollywood’s Wine Wine & Spirits, recommends making an Italicus Spritz to celebrate the Globes. It is concocted on one part of Italicus (an Italian liqueur with bergamot, rose petals and lavender) and two parts of prosecco or champagne (Jarjour is a fan of Billecart-Salmon Brut Ros and Blanc de Blancs from Ruinart), finished with an olive garnish. “It’s very nice, very easy and very delicious,” says Jarjour.

Mot & Chandon, meanwhile, donates magnums of its Imperial Brut to nominees, while the brand is also working with the Cocktail Courier delivery service to offer home kits that include everything needed, including glassware, to create the This year’s recipe, The Mot Golden Fizz, which features hints of lemon and honey. “While this year’s Golden Globes certainly look different, we continue the tradition of toasting leading filmmakers and artists, and we encourage people to connect and toast with Mot & Chandon as well,” Anne-Sophie Stock, vice-president of Mot & Chandon, tellsThe Hollywood Reporter. “If the opening of a Minior Word commands aMust Be Golden Fizz champagne cocktail kitof Cocktail Courier, Mot & Chandon is the perfect place to enjoy the awards ceremony and carry on beloved Golden Globe traditions from your home.

Matthew McConaughey, 2013 Golden Globe winnerDallas Buyers Club, also gets into the cocktail spirit at home, sharing a recipe for a gold rush that uses honey syrup, lemon juice and Longbranch bourbon, which the actor co-created with the Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell.

For producer Monica Levinson, nominated for the Golden Globes for Next Borat movie, it’s the company she’ll keep at her house party that matters most to her. “I spend the evening with my mother for the first time in a long time because she just got the vaccine [for COVID-19]Says Levinson, who will likely order from Craig’s, the West Hollywood restaurant known for its stars and comfort food like pigs in a blanket and chicken with honey truffles. “We’re going to order dinner and cheer for the movie, but I don’t need the red carpet this year.” With his mother vaccinated, “I have the impression of having already won”.

