The battle between Godzilla and Kong Aircraft lasts 18 minutes





Music composer Junkie XL has revealed that the Godzilla vs Kong movie features an epic kaiju fight on an aircraft carrier that lasts eighteen minutes.

Godzilla vs. KongSheet music composer Junkie XL shared a behind-the-scenes look at an epic kaiju fight in Legendary Pictures’ upcoming Monsterverse movie. Following the debut of new film footage, film composer Junkie XL crafted a scene that was shown to fans recently. “I’m not going to say how it ends,” he said. “And then, this scene that was broadcast today, was it on IGN? Forty seconds of footage? This scene is 18 minutes long and it’s ridiculous,” he added. , as reported by ScreenRant. RELATED: Godzilla vs. Kong Won’t End in a Deadlock Godzilla vs. KongThe most recent trailer contained a clip showing an aircraft carrier flight. While the clip was a brief shot of the kaiju in combat, fans now know, according to the film’s music composer, that the fight streak lasts much longer in the air than expected. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The legendary Monsterverse has assigned different directors to each kaiju film in his saga. 2014 Godzilla was directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). 2017 Kong: Skull Island was directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The kings of summer). 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters was directed by Michael Dougherty (Trick or treats). WhileGodzilla vs. Kongis the first Monsterverse movie directed by Adam Wingard, the director previously said, “I wanted it to look like the Godzilla we’ve been used to for the last few movies, and I wanted Kong to feel like the Kong we had in Skull island so that when they fought, it was really as if it was really them who fought. “ RELATED: MonsterVerse’s Timeline To Godzilla Vs Kong, Explained Following the release of the trailer for the upcoming kaiju film, Wingard said he was looking to put his unique directorial stamp on Godzilla vs. Kong, noting, “I know it sounds great but it’s just the tip of the freak iceberg.” Godzilla vs. Kong is fixed five years after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and sees humanity capture Kong to face a thug Godzilla. The upcoming film also hints at the appearance of other Kaiju, including a cybernetic organism created from the remains of King Ghidorah. Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The film hits theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. KEEP READING: Godzilla Vs Kong Prequel Graphic Novels Score Art Adams Covers Source: ScreenRant Star Wars: Yoda’s ‘There Is Another’ Quote Makes No Sense After Sith Revenge

Cass started writing for the Comic Book Resources news team in 2016, but took a brief hiatus to board Serenity for places unknown. Starting in 2020, she returned from her secret adventures to re-board the CBR ship as the editor of the night. Cass holds an MA in Creative Writing from Emerson College with an emphasis in Fiction and a BA in English Literature from the University of Suffolk.







