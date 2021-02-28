Charming, sweet new romantic comedy | Culture & Leisure

Amazon Primes The Map of Tiny Perfect Things was released to stream on February 12, and I was pleasantly surprised with this movie.

The movie follows a teenage boy named Mark (Kyle Allen) who lives the same day over and over again and looks perfectly fine with that fact. His repetitive daily routine is set in motion when he meets Margaret (Kathryn Newton), another teenage girl who is going through the exact same phenomenon.

I activated this after watching Netflix to All the Boys: Always and Forever and fell asleep out of boredom. I thought trying my luck with a different kind of romantic comedy might be the best bet. It turns out I was right.

I wasn’t sure I got into that because we just got a movie last year with this same concept that did it brilliantly. This movie is Palm Springs with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. However, there was just something different about The Map of Tiny Perfect Things that made it stand out and stay with me.

The chemistry between the two main characters is amazing. I found myself so intrigued by their relationship and their dynamics that I couldn’t look away to scroll through Twitter or TikTok no matter what I thought I wanted.

As with any movie that centers around this trope, there are some cut-outs as well. I found them interesting and felt they added to the storyline. I didn’t feel like they were just there to take up space and time like I often do.

The soundtrack was also nice. It was the real feel of a teen movie that I had missed for so long. I felt like I was transported to a time when I was only watching majority movies in my spare time. I may or may not start to see this genre again after watching this movie.

I also appreciate the characters who admit their situation is very similar to the movie Groundhog Day. I’m a fanatic of the self-awareness shown in the dialogue of a movie, and this one does it perfectly. Shout out to the writers for that one.

The Little Perfect Things card did a lot more to motivate me to enjoy the little things in life than Pixars Soul, and it was a lot cuter doing it.

I know this plot has been remade time and time again, reused in countless different ways. Sometimes it doesn’t matter. Sometimes you just want to put on a wellness movie and enjoy it, no matter how many different iterations of said movie you’ve seen before.

The Tiny Perfect Things card is fun, heartwarming, and cheesy with an important and timeless message: don’t take anything for granted in life, especially the little things. Stop and look around every now and then and appreciate how strange and beautiful life is.

You can, and should, check out the Little Perfect Things Map on Amazon Prime now.

The opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of The Torch.