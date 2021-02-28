10 Best Experiences For First-Time Fans

Walt Disney World is one of the most beloved and magical theme parks on the planet, and that’s by no means an exaggeration. Disney has been a huge part of the lives of millions of people, so why wouldn’t they immediately want to dive into a fantasy realm of their favorite movies, shows, and characters?

A first trip to Disney is a very hectic and enchanting experience, but since there are four parks on the property and tons of things to do, it can be a bit overwhelming. Typically, the biggest question customers need to answer is this. What to do first?

ten Falling a rope

There is a saying among park visitors that early risers meet the mouse. The best way to experience any Disney park, be it the Magic Kingdom or Epcot, is to get there in time to watch the doors open.

A “rope drop” is what happens when the cast members descend the ropes of all attractions, allowing an explosion of guests to pour in. This allows easy access to all the rides with minimal wait times, as well as enough time to explore and admire the sites.

9 Watch the parade

Although not at the top of the list, it is an activity that every newcomer should experience at least once. It’s a great way to uplift your already positive mood and appreciate the wonders of Disney Imagineering. Parade floats are still a work of art, and it’s a great way to see classic characters as well.

That being said, some parades tend to linger a bit on the long side, and this is the time that could be better spent enjoying the rides and other realms of the park. Simply put, some are just plain better than others.

8 Watch a show

Disney offers plenty of live and staged entertainment, and they all come highly recommended. Whether it’s something as simple as the Country Bear Jamboree or MuppetVision 3D or as complex as the Festival of the Lion King or The world of Nemo: The Musical, there is always something on stage in the parks.

The spectacle and pageantry of events is always something to see. From the costumes to the characters, the performances are simply magical.

7 Have a sit-down meal

While most new customers will want to save as much money as possible, a real sit-down meal is highly recommended. There’s no need to break the bank, but there are few places on park property that aren’t worth at least a little splurge.

Epcot as a whole has the best restaurants, but there’s certainly something to be said for the Liberty Tree Tavern in the Magic Kingdom and the Prime Time Cafe in Hollywood Studios. Whichever you choose, the food will be fantastic and the experience will be remarkable.

6 Try ice cream

Mickey Bars are somewhat of a park icon among the Disney fandom, but the sheer number of different flavors, shops, and ice cream places is just amazing. There are confections for every occasion scattered around the park.

If a sweet tooth is to be satisfied, Disney has the answer to all delicious desires. Enjoy a standard frozen treat or brave enough to devour the kitchen sink, whatever flavor floats on his boat. There just isn’t a better way to fight that Florida sun nonstop.

5 Go on safari

If there’s one thing guests absolutely must do while visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom, it’s take a Kilimanjaro safari. Undoubtedly the reason for visiting the park next to Pandora’s World, of course, the safari attraction brings guests face to face with their collection of African wild animals.

The animals seen during the trip are frankly majestic; it’s like a scene fromThe Lion Kingcome to life. Everything from lions to elephant bulls is proudly on display. Needless to say, this is a great place for photos.

4 Take up the mountain challenge

In the Magic Kingdom, there is something known as “The Mountain Challenge”. That means riding all three of the park’s mountain rides: Space, Splash, and Big Thunderall in one visit. For beginners, it is recommended to only ride one of the three if the waiting times are too long.

Unless you really like fooling Disney in wet clothes, Big Thunder Mountain should be the number one attraction, then Space Mountain should be tackled somewhere after. It might be a classic, but Splash Mountain isn’t for many first-time visitors. Wet clothes and Florida humidity can ruin a trip very quickly.

3 Visit the haunted mansion

Some fans are quick to name Pirates of the Caribbean as the pinnacle of Disney’s imagination, but there are many more who would vote for the Haunted Mansion for the honor. If there is a merry-go-round in all of Disney that deserves to be celebrated. being ridden multiple times is that scary classic.

Simply put, viewers will notice something different every time they walk through. From the Stretching Gallery to the Swinging Wake in the Graveyard, there are hundreds of animatronics, ghosts, illusions, and sights to see, and if guests don’t want to miss out on something sensational, a minimum of three sides are recommended.

2 Meet the characters

It is considered practically sacrilegious not to have your photo with Mickey Mouse when visiting the parks. Interactions with the characters are an absolute hallmark of the Disney experience and should not be missed by anyone of any age.

These aren’t the typical waving mascots; The attention to detail in the characters is not only adorable, but astronomical. How not to give in to your inner child when seeing your favorite character from your favorite movie or show come to life before your eyes?

1 See a night show

What better way to end a perfect day than with fireworks and lasers? While each park has its own spectacular nighttime show, top tier performances have to be the Cinderella and Fantasmic Castle Show at Hollywood Studios.

The high concentration of Disney magic in one of the spectaculars is sure to give even the most austere patrons a bright, beaming smile. What more can be said?

