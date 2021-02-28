Enjoy this simple and decadent homemade meal from FOODsmiths Allana Smith

Whether you cook yourself or hire a private chef, you don’t need a special occasion to enjoy an intimate and sumptuous dinner.

Personal Chef Allana Smith, owner of FOODsmith, chose the menu items below because of how they relate to where we live and this time of year. She adheres to Alice Waters’ motto: Mealtime is a time of empathy and generosity, a time to nurture and communicate, which is why they both think it’s important to create a moment and a special place to sit together and share a meal, no matter how modest or extravagant.

Premium LaVaca ribeye, sprinkled with porcini, topped with sautéed Boomer Farm mushrooms.

Dominique taylor

Sharing a steak is intimate, while receiving a bone-in ribeye is extravagant and special and crazy, she said. And oozing chocolate is a no-brainer, with my husband’s locally made vanilla mountain flour ice cream available at R Market in Avon.

Smith buys his beef from La Vaca, a third generation ranch in Colorado. His mushrooms come from Boomers Farm, a small Gypsum farm dedicated to growing the best mushrooms; She’s been buying from Paul Surridge for over a year and says her oranges and pomegranates are the best fruits of winter.

Winter salad

Salad:

Green vegetables

Fresh orange segments

Your favorite cheese

Grenades

Champagne-Nectarine Vinaigrette

Nuggets

Peach & Champagne Palisade Vinaigrette:

Yield: 1 cup

1 teaspoon shallots, finely diced

1 teaspoon finely chopped chives

1 tablespoon of canned Palisade peaches

teaspoon of kosher salt

vs. freshly ground black pepper

cup of champagne vinegar

cup of canola oil

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients except oils until all the salt is dissolved.

Slowly incorporate the canola oil, then the extra virgin olive oil. This is not an emulsified vinaigrette and will need to be mixed well before serving. Keep refrigerated.

Sautéed Boomer Farm Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 pound of assorted mushrooms, cut into bite-size pieces

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

2 teaspoons of chopped fresh thyme

Salt and pepper 1 T. olive oil

Heat the oil in a sauté pan, then sauté the mushrooms in a hot sauté pan with salt and pepper.

When almost fully cooked, add the garlic and cook for another minute, then serve.

Individual gruyère potato gratin

Special equipment needed:

2 individual 8 oz. Souffle cups or soup cups (or other similar sized ovenproof baking dish)

Ingredients:

2 small or one large red potato

cup of heavy cream

Pinch of nutmeg

Salt and pepper

cup of grated gruyere

Preheat the oven to 350.

Combine heavy cream, nutmeg, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl.

Thinly slice the potatoes (1/8 thick) and immediately place them in the cream mixture so that they do not oxidize. Mix the potatoes and the cream so that all the potatoes are coated.

Place a quarter of the potato mixture in each soufflé or soup cup and top with 1 tablespoon of cheese. Add the rest of the potatoes and the cream to the souffl bowl, distributing evenly between the two ramekins. The potatoes should be completely covered with cream, but not floating. Sprinkle the rest of the cheese on top.

Place in a deep ovenproof pan, completely cover the pan with foil. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Check the doneness of the potatoes by piercing with a paring knife; potatoes should not offer resistance if they are still a little tough, continue to cook until tender. Potatoes can be made a day ahead and reheated at dinner time.

Grilled broccolini

Ingredients:

Ingredients:

2 bunches of broccolini, cut off 1 of the ends

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 and place the empty baking sheet in the oven to preheat.

Combine the broccolini in a bowl with the olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper. Place on a hot baking sheet in the oven and bake, 10 to 15 minutes, until the broccolini begin to char at the edges.

Ribeye with bone sprinkled with porcini

Special equipment needed:

Coffee grinder (unless you buy pre-ground porcini powder)

Large cast iron skillet

Meat thermometer

Ingredients:

1 (24-32 oz) sirloin steak with bone, approx. 2 inches thick, at room temperature

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste, must use a lot

3 tablespoons of mixing oil (2 parts canola oil and 1 part olive oil)

4-5 tablespoons porcini powder (dried porcini mushrooms that have been ground into a fine dust in a coffee grinder)

Preheat the oven to 350.

Using paper towels, dry both sides of the steak; season generously with kosher salt and black pepper. Generously sprinkle porcini powder on all sides of the steak. It is very important to season with salt and pepper before the porcini powder, otherwise the salt and pepper will not stick.

Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until very hot, heat 1 to 2 minutes; add oils.

Place the steak in the center of the pan and cook on one side until crusted and golden brown; flip and cook the second side until brown and crisp.

Place the entire pan, with the steak inside, in a 350 oven. Insert a meat thermometer in the center of the thickest part of the steak, leave in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until it reaches internal temperature. 115 for medium rare cooking or until desired doneness. Remove from the oven and place the steak on a cutting board; let stand 10 minutes, slice and serve.

Melted chocolate cake with raspberry sauce

Melted chocolate cake with raspberry sauce.

Cake Ingredients:

2 eggs

Sugar

3 tablespoons of softened butter

cup of flour

6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate (melted)

Line three 6 oz. ramekins with pan spray or butter and coat with sugar.

Add the eggs and sugar to a food processor and run until well combined and a little foamy. Add the softened butter and mix well; Add flour and mix well. Pour the melted chocolate into the food processor while running and stir until combined.

Immediate portion between three cups. Bake at 350 degrees for 13 minutes. The edges should be firm and the center should be soft. Turn over and pass the knife around the edge to unmold (if necessary).

Serve immediately with raspberry sauce and locally made vanilla ice cream.

Raspberry sauce ingredients:

1 cup of frozen raspberries

Sugar

cup of water

Bring the raspberries, sugar and water to a boil. Puree in a blender or food processor, strain and let cool. Can be made ahead and refrigerated.