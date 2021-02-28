One day in Prince Edward County: actor Thomas Duplessie





Earlier this month, the first official trailer for the inaugural production of director Phil Connells’ feature film Jump, honey debuted online, generating a lot of buzz and anticipation from fans and critics alike. The film follows the New Brunswick actor Thomas Duplessie as Russel, an amateur drag queen who escapes the mundane discouragement of her former life to find herself in Prince Edward County alongside her ailing grandmother, played by the late Oscar-winning actress and an Emmy Award Cloris Leachman. Jump, honey was the actress’ last job before she passed away earlier this year. In addition to a performance by Duplessie who has been dubbed so strong that he could win every Lip Sync For Your Life moment on Canada Drag Race, Jump, honey skillfully combines comic elements with a poignant message that talks about the importance of relationships and achieving self-esteem. Speaking of drag queens, famous Queen Tynomi Banks also appears in the film. Duplessie spent a lot of time in Prince Edward County while filming Jump, honey, so we took the time to chat with the up-and-coming actor about the filming process, the food and drink destinations he loves most, and more. What was it like working with Cloris Leachman? Working with Cloris has been a masterclass in all things acting. She brought over 70 years of performing experience. She was unpredictable, sharp, a little troublemaker, hilarious and hardworking. I learned a lot by working with her. Cloris really taught me to be present and in the moment, and to take the job seriously, but not yourself. What’s the thing you love about on-set catering? Catering to the set can be hit or miss at times, but overall I have had very good experiences. Caterers are often some of the nicest people on the set. They understand that everyone spends long hours doing demanding jobs, and they make sure that the food we eat is what we need to survive. Oh, and the buckets of candy. I can’t forget this. Favorite East Coast Food and Why? It’s a tough question, but I have to go with the lobster. I grew up eating lobster caught 25 minutes from home (I’m from New Brunswick) so it’s always a treat when I get home.







