The 10 most shocking speeches in Golden Globe history

Over the decades, celebrities have given memorable monologues and speeches at the Golden Globe Awards.

Ahead of the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most shocking speeches in awards history that are sure to make you laugh, cry, or both!

Here are the 10 most shocking speeches in Golden Globes history:

1. Bette Midler plays the Golden Globes (1980) pun

Bette Midler played the pun that everyone thought of during her acceptance speech in 1980 for her role in The Rose.

Bette Midler attends the 37th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 26, 1980 in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

I remember when Joan Crawford won her Golden Globe and she said, uh, I can’t do it, I can’t, she said, shaking her head. I must be in good taste, they told me I was assumed she said: I’ll show you a pair of Golden Globes. I’m sorry I didn’t mean it! I’m different now, I’m a good girl. I don’t swear on stage anymore, I swear I don’t swear on stage anymore.

2. Brad Pitt thanks Kaopectate (1996)

Brad Pitt won a Golden Globe in 1996 for his role in 12 Monkeys. In his speech, the actor was able to share his gratitude with an unexpected person, or rather, an unexpected product.

I’d like to thank … in fact, the makers of Kaopectate, Pitt said to start his acceptance speech. They have done a great service to their fellow men.

The actor was later able to explain that Kaopectate, an anti-diarrheal drug, helped him cope with his nervous stomach.

3. Ving Rhames presents an award to Jack Lemmon (1998)

When Ving Rhames accepted the Best Actor award for Don King: Only In America, the actor took a more touching path to express his gratitude. Rhames addressed in tears to the other nominees in his category to express his immense respect for each one, asking the audience to applaud them. The actor then interrupted his speech to ask if Jack Lemmon was in the audience, asking him to join him on stage.

Now don’t give that to me, Lemmon said to Rhames as he stood next to him at the microphone, to which he immediately replied: No.

Rhames told the legendary actor, I have a feeling that being an artist is giving and I would like to give this to you, Mr. Jack Lemmon, it’s yours. “

Lemmon, who received a standing ovation, described the moment as one of the kindest and sweetest times I have ever had in my life.

4. Robin Williams accepts the award for Christine Lahti (1998)

Christine Lahti was late to accept her Best Actress award for Chicago Hope, “While she was in the bathroom, Robin Williams had no choice but to entertain the crowd.

Williams rushed onto the stage to grab the microphone before stepping out into his quintessential spell with a short piece of comedy until Lahti could finally join him on stage.

Robin Williams. Fitzroy barrett

I was in the bathroom, mom, she laughed as Williams left the stage. I was flushing the toilet and someone said you won, and I thought they were joking. I thought what a terrible joke!

5. René Zellweger takes a break in the bathroom (2001)

Rene Zellweger was almost a no-show for his acceptance speech in 2001 after being awarded the Best Actress award for Nurse Betty by her Bridget Joness Diary co-star Hugh Grant. The actor asked where Zellweger was, eventually finding out that she was, in fact, in the bathroom at the time, much like Lahti.

In her absence, Grant began accepting the award on her behalf before Zellweger finally rushed onto the stage. She admitted that she had to run to the bathroom because she had lipstick on her teeth.

6. Jack Nicholson reveals he is on Valium (2003)

When Jack Nicholson won the Golden Globe as Best Actor winner for his role in About Schmidt, he made a wild confession as he thanked people in his speech.

I know the evening is getting shorter … I took a Valium tonight, ”the actor announced in the middle of his fluid speech.

7. Sacha Baron Cohen delivers scandalous speech (2007)

Sacha Baron Cohen is no stranger to stunts and scandalous tirades. Accepting his Best Actor award for Borat, the actor began by thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press before divulging in a crude and graphic description of his co-star, Ken Davitian.

After a minute of suggestive content, the actor concluded his speech, and thanks to all Americans who haven’t chased me so far. “

8. Tina Fey takes on Internet haters (2009)

After winning Best Actress for her role in 30 Rock, Tina Fey took a moment in her acceptance speech to address some internet trolls.

I really know how lucky I am to have the year I had this year and if you ever start to feel too good about yourself they have this thing called the internet, says -she. And you can find a lot of people there who don’t like you. And I would like to address some of them now. Babsonlacrosse, you can suck it. Dianefan, you can suck it. Cougar-letter, you can really suck it, because all year you’ve been after me all year.

9. Jodie Foster gives unofficial exit speech (2013)

Jodie Foster was already having a great time at the 2013 Golden Globes when she received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. In his acceptance speech, the actor referred to rumors about his sexual orientation, saying, “I had a sudden urge to say something that I never really got to broadcast in public, a statement that makes it a little nervous … but I’m just going to put it there strong and proud.