Seattle Increases Outdoor Dining Game, Seahawks Style | Life and entertainment

SEATTLE (AP) Tired of the same old, same old pandemic meal? Seattle says: Game on. For a limited time, foodies can score an al fresco meal at social distance at the home of the city’s NFL team, the Seahawks. The Field to Table Dining Series debuted this month at Lumen Field, featuring premium dining, as well as a stadium view normally reserved for players and coaches. It’s not cheap though: the cost is $ 100 per person, plus taxes and service charges. Drinks are also extra. What’s included? Arrival through the same steel tunnel bearing the Seahawks logo used by the team on match day, a seat in an open-sided tent on the pitch near the North Zone, and a four-course meal served by a rotating roster of chefs local. Event producer Sam Minkoff says he thinks the restaurant series is the first of its kind in the United States And people eat it. All of the original dates quickly sold out, but Minkoff noted that additional reservations will be available soon. He said his company, SE Productions, was able to book two weeks of overtime, extending the event until March. Field to Table meals are prepared in the stadium kitchen and in an adjoining heated tent. There are two seats per evening, seating around 100 people each, as night falls and the stadium is transformed by the glow of purple and green lights. Among the guests on the first night were Tom and Debbie Gallagher, who were celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary. The Seattle couple’s season ticket holders for over 15 years have taken selfies and sampled courses that included pan-seared scallops and slow-roasted prime rib. Tom wore a No.59 jersey from linebacker Julian Peterson, who played for the Seahawks from 2006 to 2008, and both wore Santa hats and face masks in the team colors. A portion of the proceeds goes to the nonprofit Big Table, which helps struggling restaurant and hotel workers. Seattle-area restaurants recently resumed reduced-capacity indoor seating after being limited to take-out or limited outdoor seating. Minkoff is a veteran of producing events for thousands of people in cities across the United States, but Field To Table is his first in-person event since the start of the pandemic. He was able to keep his business alive with virtual cooking and craft classes for in-home customers. But Minkoff said that with the Lumen Field dining series, we find ourselves doing what we love: bringing people together through shared experiences. On the Web: https://www.fieldtotable.us/

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

