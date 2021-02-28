The MADtv actor stopped showing he was paid less than his white co-stars





Debra Wilson explains that she quit because of the principle rather than for the money, and MADtv refused to negotiate after raising the issue.

Wilson was on the show for eight seasons. She was part of the original cast and appeared in the pilot episode series in 1995 until 2003. While Wilson posed as many celebrities during her time on the series, she was best known for her Oprah print. Additionally, she played several recurring fictional characters like Bunifa, Melina, and Tovah McQueen. Related:Where are they now? The cast of MadTV MADtvalum, Wilson, saidHype Comedy that she quit the TV show after finding out there was a “glass ceiling” when it came to pay. After being there for eight seasons, she found out that her white male co-stars were making more money than she was. To make matters worse, some of these co-stars joined the show long after her. When she presented the problem toMADtv, she was basically fired and they refused to negotiate. She finally leftMADtvin 2003 accordingly. Listen to his full statement in the video below: I was a permanent cast member from the start, pilot, and people were coming after me doing more than me.And when I realized there were white male cast members coming after me in doing more than me, I went, okay, can we talk about it? And the answer was basically no. She explained that the way they had handled the situation was what caused her to quit and that it was not about money, but in principle. She admitted that if she had been offered a raise, even if it was lower than that of her co-stars, she would have stayed. But she revealed thatMADtv categorically refused and allegedly implied that she was less valuable than her white male co-stars. This glass ceiling has unfortunately been a staple in Hollywood, especially in comedy, since the dawn of time. Wilson’s decision to quit smoking is a statement many in his place are afraid to make and deserves to be congratulated. Sadly, despite efforts like Wilson’s decision to quit the show, cast has come out on awards and in the MeToo movement lately, pay differences based on gender and race still exist. Minorities have spoken out on the pay gap, and while they have garnered attention, Hollywood is still a long way from addressing the issue. Hopefully, with the arrival of people like Wilson, networks and producers will be more open to correcting the unfair pay gaps that still exist today and to learn lessons. MADtverrors. Next: Sex And The City: What Were The Characters Salaries In The Last Season? Source: Hype Comedy What is the magic of chaos? The MCU’s Most Powerful Powers Explained

