Hollywood Rewind | Scream: a meta-horror festival by legendary Wes Craven

Scream is perhaps one of the most popular “ slasher ” movies produced by the Hollywood industry to date. Directed by Wes Craven, the Neve Campbell, Drew Barrymore and Courteney Cox-starrer released in 1996 and has become a blockbuster. Running on a tight budget of $ 14 million, Scream achieved a staggering return of $ 173 million. Written by Kevin Williamson, the film also featured David Arquette and Rose McGowan in major parts. The tale revolved around Campbell’s character, Sidney Prescott, a high school student, who becomes the target of a killer called Ghostface, perpetually dressed in a Halloween costume. The film was remarkable, especially around the time of its release, as it often derided clichés in horror films. It was one of the first horror meta-movies of its time whose characters referenced the different stereotypes that typically exist in a horror movie.

Scream was allegedly responsible for revitalizing the horror genre, which had become redundant and exhausting in the 90s. His background score by Marco Beltrami received particular attention for its haunting effects on the listener. Everything about Scream was new and exciting. His characters were intelligent and they were often seen discussing the horror genre and how he repeatedly used the same tropes to fool his audiences. Scream sought to subvert his genre, and he managed to do so with great success, all thanks to the writing of horror enthusiast Kevin Williamson.

A fine example of writing in Scream is one of the first conversations Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker has with the killer over the phone. Ghostface asks her what she was about to do and Casey says she’s getting ready to watch a video, the scary kind. The conversation continues and the killer asks him about his favorite horror movie and Casey responds with Nightmare on Elm Street, a movie directed by Wes Craven himself. Still, it doesn’t make sense why Drew’s character has to indulge a creepy stranger on his home phone, especially when he’s asking such bizarre questions. And that’s precisely why Williamson’s writing is so clever. It doesn’t just subvert the genre, it’s self-referential and pokes fun at creepy movie tropes while lounging in one. It’s this odd dichotomy of bowing to the typical demands of the genre and making fun of them at the same time that makes Scream so unusual.

(SPOILER) While there are many loopholes in the plot, one of the movie’s biggest twists was the fact that it didn’t have one, but two killers. Killers who were friends with the protagonist and who went to the same school as everyone else. Matthew Lillard was stellar as the psycho deranged killer and Neve Campbell as Sidney was the perfect “heroine-victim”. It was interesting to note that Sidney was never portrayed as the quintessential “damsel in distress”. Of course, she felt helpless and scared at times, given the scenario. But she always found a way to regain her strength. She was uncertain, human, and strangely powerful. Sidney Prescott was the hero as well as the heroine of Scream which is another unique thing about this horror film. In slasher films, women are typically seen trying out the role of a victim, or someone who is ultimately asked to sacrifice their life in order to propel the storyline in some way. other. But in Scream, the character of Neve Campbell manages to outsmart his attackers and wins the day for good.

Scream’s success spawned several sequels and parodies, but none of them quite matched the record for the original, which was an incredible success at the time. A new episode of Scream, tentatively called Scream 5, is currently in the works with a group of original and new cast. Since Wes Craven passed away in 2015, Scream 5 would be the only film in the franchise not to be directed by him. Screenwriter Kevin Williamson has reportedly joined the team as executive producer. Scream 5 will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Scheduled for release in 2022, it would be interesting to see a new familiar twist in history, brought to life by a mix of old and new faces.

Scream is available to stream on Google Play.