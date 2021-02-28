Homelander Star shares the boys’ season 3 pic





Homelander actor Anthony Starr posted a photo from the set of The Boys Season 3, showing off the flashy boots of his superhero costume.

Homelander actor Anthony Starr celebrates return of the Amazons The boys with a photo from the set of Season 3. One of Amazon’s most popular TV series, The boys is a violent superhero series that acts as a critique of the superhero genre. The series is so popular, in fact, that fans reacted with outrage when Amazon switched to a weekly release format for The boys, rather than publishing all episodes at the same time. Clearly, fans of The boys are anxious for more inseason 3, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States last year, the fear was that The boys should delay production like so many other series. Despite this, The boys The team were able to meet their goal of starting Season 3 production in early 2021. Now the cast and crew are only sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos as filming continues. Just a day before this post, fans got to see a first look at Karl Urbans Billy Butcher this season via a photo posted to actors Instagram. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Boys’ Season 2 Ending Explained (In Detail) Earlier today, the actor Starr joined the hype and posted a photo of The boys together, commenting on what time the crew had to wake up to film. Starr, who plays the superhero character Homelander, shared an image of the boots from Homelander’s costume, but hasn’t shown anything else from the set. At the very least, the actor seems excited to be working on the series again: While The boysSeason 3 may be in production, there is no release date for new episodes yet. Viewers guessed that Season 3 could air at the end of this year, but it wouldn’t be unusual for production to take longer this season. In addition to essential COVID-19 protections that can slow production, The boys is just a hard series to produce. Actor Karl Urban spoke about how difficult it was to work with the show’s massive amount of prosthetics and how each actor has to bring their A-set to make every scene happen. With a bit of luck, The boysseason 3 will be here ASAP. Fans are already theorizing about the Herogasm Season 3 arc and how new characters from the comics might be introduced. Whether these new characters appear or not, at least it looks like Starrs Homelander will be back. The boys to be as abominable as ever. More: What To Expect From The Boys Season 3 Source: Anthony starr WandaVision Episode 8 Biggest Theories and Questions Answered

