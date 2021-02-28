Entertainment
What nationality is actor Liesl Obrecht Kathleen Gati?
Dr Liesl Obrecht is a well-known recurring character on General hospital. She is known to be an antagonist who has a strong German accent.
Obrecht has impressed many viewers, and some fans might be curious about the character actor, Kathleen Gati. For example, what nationality is Gati and where is she from?
Who is Liesl Obrecht at the general hospital?
Obrecht first appeared on General hospital in 2012. At the time, she was a doctor at the Swiss clinic where Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) was being held against her will.
She later showed up in Port Charles and began to make enemies with several citizens. Obrecht has a habit of doing shady things, including poisoning enemies, kidnapping children, and taking people hostage.
However, Obrecht is also a complicated character. Despite her kinky side, she is known to be a loving person towards her family members, especially her daughter Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud).
What nationality is Kathleen Gati?
His character is Swiss German, but Gati has Hungarian ancestry. She was born and raised in Canada and her parents came from Hungary.
Gati starred in a number of Hungarian films in the 1990s. She once commented on her experience in an interview with Opera Spy soap, saying that Hungarian cinema has such a rich heritage and unfortunately due to political and economic changes since the official end of communism the country is simply unable to produce the same quantity and quality as before. My six years in Hungary have been among the richest and most profound moments of my professional career.
Some fans might also be curious about what Gati looks like in real life. She doesn’t actually speak with the distinctive Obrecht accent.
Kathleen Gati was a ballet dancer
Gati is known to be an actress now, but she used to train seriously as a ballet dancer as a child.
Growing up, my sister and I were sent to the theater, and we saw a lot of plays, saw a lot of ballets and heard a lot of music, Gati said in an interview with Michelle sandlin. The ballet was actually what touched me.
She explained: Basically, for the next 16 years, that’s all I wanted to eat, sleep and drink. I just wanted to dance and express myself, as I had never felt that I could express myself correctly with words, but through music and through dancing I felt that I could express all of my emotions.
Sadly, Gati suffered an injury that ultimately forced her to stop dancing. Gati struggled to cope with it for a while.
I thought my life was over. But it was a grateful injury, she said. Back then you’re in the middle of a crisis, but it’s only later that you look back and leave, Oh that’s why it happened. You look back and everything has a reason it’s happening, but in the middle of it you don’t know, and I was devastated.
The injury caused her to continue to act. She moved to New York and performed in plays, which eventually got her concerts on TV shows.
