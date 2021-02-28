Who is Alexis Mixter and did she marry the actor?





Jason Segel is an actor, writer and producer known for his work in films likeForget Sarah Marshalland TV series likeFreaks and Geeks. While many fans are familiar with Segel’s work, most of his personal life remains private. Segel fans have spotted a link between him and a woman named Alexis Mixter. Find out who Mixter for Segel is and whether or notNews from elsewherestar is married to her. Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter | Greg Doherty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images From March 2001 to January 2007, Segel and hisFreaks and Geeksco-star Linda Cardellini is out. Segel also reportedly had affairs with Drew Barrymore, Chlo Sevigny, Michelle Ryan, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Lindsay Lohan. Later, Segel andThe greatest showmanstar Michelle Williams dated 2012 to 2013. “He’s nice, I didn’t really realize who he was until I started dating him,” Williams told theNew York Daily News. “I didn’t know he was so big [6’4″]. Williams and Segel ultimately ended things because he lived in California and Williams had already established a life with his daughter in New York City. After their relationship ended, Segel was briefly with actor Bojana Novakovic before starting dating Mixter. Alexis Mixter is a photographer and artist According to herwebsite, Mixter is originally from New England. She moved to New York City in 2001 after earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology. In 2009, Mixter moved to Southern California to study street art. There, Mixter broke with painting and explored more natural mediums, such as wood. His current work is for sale on his site. Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter are in a relationship It is not known when the comedy star first started dating the artist.Daily mailspotted the duo together in New York City in 2018 and reported that the couple started dating in January 2015. RELATED: Freaks and Geeks: Seth Rogen Wrote This Comedy Movie On Set Segel is not very active on social networks. Mixter is, but she doesn’t share much of her personal life in her posts. But in 2019, she shared a series of photos of herself with Segel. “I don’t take a lot of pictures of us so here are a few that make me really happy and lucky to have someone like this man in my life,”Mixter wrote. “We are so blessed. It hasn’t always been easy, but the love is worth it. Mixter and Segel are still together today. She celebrated Segel’s 40th birthday in January 2020 with a cute Instagram post. “I’m a day late because yesterday was spent celebrating you, as it should be, unplugged and surrounded by friends and family,” she writes.legend. “In your 40 years on this Earth, you have done so much and come so far. I am inspired by you every day and you have taught me that my heart is big enough to hold more love than I ever imagined. Are Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter Married? Despite his many past relationships, Segel has never been married. Segel and Mixter have maintained a committed relationship for several years. But at the moment, Mixter and Segel are not legally married.







