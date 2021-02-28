Emmanuel Acho will host The Bachelor: After the Final Rose

Former NFL footballer Emmanuel Acho will step in as host of the season-ending special episode The Bachelor, after longtime series host Chris Harrison temporarily resigns after defending the behavior racist of a competitor.

Acho, author of last year’s New York Times bestselling Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, will lead the hour-long show The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, which airs March 15 on ABC, when he discusses the season with Bachelor star Matt James and his top three finalists.

James is the first black lead role on The Bachelor in the history of the popular series, which premiered in 2002 and is in its 25th season. During this season, the show came under criticism for giving contestants of color less screen time compared to white female contestants and for focusing the show on intrigues centered on bullying by white contenders of James for James rather than romances.

One of the finalists, Rachael Kirkconnell, was criticized for appearing in a photo of her at a 2018 fraternity party celebrating the pre-war South, including her racist and landlord past. slaves.

Harrison defended Kirkconnell when asked about his delay in dealing with allegations of racism in his past, including his attendance at the party, in an interview on the entertainment news program Extra. Harrison pushed back strongly, defending Kirkconnell and saying: This judge-jury-executioner thing is tearing this girlish life apart and asking the interviewer to give Kirkconnell a pardon.

Is it a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021? Harrison asked Extra correspondent Rachel Lindsay, who was also the first black woman to star in The Bachelorette history, in the interview. Fifty million people did it in 2018. It was a type of party people went to. We are not looking under the same lens.

Harrison has repeatedly refused to condemn Kirkconnells’ actions or his inability to speak out about the controversy for weeks, at one point equating the plantation houses of the Old South with Confederate monuments. Are you going to tear up all these places, tear up the dirt and dig deep enough that she wipes it out? I don’t know, he said, also referring to San Franciscos’ recent decision to rename 44 of its schools. The police are awake over there and poor girl Rachael has just been thrown to the lions.

When is it time, and who is Rachel Lindsay and who is Chris Harrison and who is the police awake? he added, pressed more on Kirkconnells’ silence. I hear this all the time, I think he should, I think she should. Who the hell are you? Who are you to ask this?

His response, diverting attention from Kirkconnells’ actions, sparked an uproar from former contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including some who called on Harrison to step down as host. Harrison, in a later apology, said he would be stepping down for a while and not hosting After the Final Rose.

After Harrisons interview, Kirkconnell later apologized for her actions, saying that at one point she didn’t realize how offensive and racist her actions were, but that didn’t excuse them.

They are neither acceptable nor correct in any way, Kirkconnell said. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.

While fans waited for ABC to name the host for the After the Final Rose special, some had pushed Lindsay to host. Lindsay had suggested Acho in a interview with people. Lindsay, who has championed pressure to improve diversity and inclusion efforts in The Bachelor franchise, turned her Instagram off after receiving negative reactions from viewers of the show, according to Van Lathan, who co-hosts a podcast with Lindsay.

James, this season of The Bachelor, also said he was disappointed with Harrisons behavior.

Chriss’s failure to receive and understand the emotional work my friend Rachel Lindsay was undertaking in gracefully and patiently explaining the racist story of Antebellum South, a painful story every American should understand intimately, was unsettling and painful to watch, wrote James. As Blacks and their allies immediately knew and understood, this clearly reflected a much larger problem that The Bachelor franchise had failed to adequately address for years.

Acho said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he was honored to host After the Final Rose.

It is one of the most famous shows in the history of television, Acho said in his Instagram post. Empathy is needed and change is coming.

Acho is also a Fox Sports analyst and Fox Sports Speak for Yourself co-host. His book, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, aims to spark more discussion about the ignorance and callousness surrounding the race.

It’s unclear whether Harrison will host the next season of The Bachelorette or other shows in The Bachelor franchise. ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several former candidates have said Harrison needs to take the time to educate himself.

If they have any future shows and if they asked me to be on Bachelor in Paradise or something and I’m sure a lot of other contestants feel that too, I wouldn’t feel comfortable if Chris was there, to be quite frank, said Ivan Hall, a former Bachelorette contestant on E! ‘S Daily Pop.

Greg Braxton, editor of The Times, contributed to this report.