What Really Happened When The FBI Persecuted Billie Holiday

When Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks was little and her parents put on Billie Holiday records, they often offered a vague editorial as an accompaniment.

They were saying things like, They got it but without any specifics, Parks said during a conversation about his screenplay for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the new movie directed by Lee Daniels. My father was in the military and as parents they were very slow to criticize the government.

The drama, which premiered on Hulu Friday, is based on a multi-year vacation battle with federal drug officers obsessed with both his heroin addiction and his portrayal of the heart-wrenching ballad star. Strange Fruit.

As Parks, best known for her plays In the Blood (1999), Topdog / Underdog (2001) and White Noise of 2019 and her screenplay for Spike Lees Girl 6 “, got older, she began to understand what her parents were hearing. by them and reached him.

I could see many black Americans around me whose excellence was rewarded with very harsh treatment from the government, or the system in Hollywood, or the theater system or whatever, Parks said. She added, I did the math and realized it must have something to do with the status quo, you know? The powers that be must have contributed to the downfall of Billie Holidays.

Andra Day as Billie Holiday and Trevante Rhodes as Jimmy Fletcher in the United States against Billie Holiday. (Takashi Seida / Hulu)

United States Against Billie Holiday denounces institutional racism that caused this downfall and does so through the story of a brilliant American artist whose Strange Fruit, about a lynching in the South, remains as haunting today than when it was released for over 80 years. since.

Starring Andra Day as Holiday, the work is based on a chapter from Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs, a 2015 non-fiction book by Johann Hari. Called The Black Hand, the chapter documents the actual circumstances of, as Hari writes, how Billie Holiday entered the war on drugs.

The chapter involves Harry anslinger, who was an anti-drug law enforcement agent in J. Edgar Hoovers FBI who, writes Hari, did more than any other individual to create the drug world we live in now, and the way he targeted Holiday. By the time the Daniels movie begins, Holiday has already lived with the success of Strange Fruit for almost a decade.

Told through vacation experiences as the most charismatic singer of her generation, who was also addicted to heroin, the film addresses how Anslinger (Garrett Hedlund) used both this addiction and a dark agent of the FBI appointed Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes) as clubs in his quest for power and prestige in the department.

The heart of the story was everything on the table: the United States versus Billie Holiday, not the Billie Holiday story, Parks said. Jimmy Fletcher is literally, in fact, an agent for the United States and she falls in love with him. For me it all depends on how we love this country and it rejects us, and how for black people the quickest way to be an American is to throw someone of color under the bus. Whatever your race, in fact.

When Lee Daniels read this chapter and Parks’ script, he saw that the vacation depicted in Lady Sings the Blues, the 1972 biopic starring Diana Ross, did not continue this part of the vacation narrative. I found out that wasn’t the real story, that Billie Holiday was a civil rights leader, that she wasn’t just a drug addict or a jazz singer, Daniels recently told The Times.

Billie Holiday singing Strange Fruit.

While some details of the relationship were fictitious for the film, the actions, indictments, convictions, and conspiracies are well documented.

In 1947, Holiday was 32 years old and was near the peak of his powers. Raised in dire circumstances in Baltimore, Holiday signed with a record label before the age of 20, and by the 1930s she became known for singing songs about failed love and broken hopes. She was also a heroin user, a heavy drinker, and a victim of rape and domestic violence at the hands of various men.

She fully embodies those horrific experiences on the recording of Strange Fruit, songwriter Abel Meeropols’ protest song 1939. Although her lyrics don’t explicitly decry a lynching, each line evokes its putrid essence.

In the film, Day sings it after viewers had already seen Holiday overwhelming delighted crowds in 1940s New York City with his peculiar phrasing and tone; and watched her get up and get beat up, only to stand on stage the next night, sing the blues.

Daniels shows her close-up singing Strange Fruit, moaning through lines on a fruit for the crows to pluck / For the rain to gather, for the wind to suck / For the sun to rot, for the trees fall / Here is a strange and bitter harvest.

That the holiday recording of Strange Fruit became a success was no small feat in a year when the three biggest songs were Judy Garlands Over the Rainbow, Kate Smiths God Bless America and Glenn Millers Moonlight Serenade. The song resonated not only among cosmopolitan jazz enthusiasts, but across the country. The prairie and west coast state dailies have listed it in their charts. The Lexington Herald of Kentucky described it as a weird, minor lament.

After its release, musicians and peers hailed it as a landmark. Former Los Angeles Times jazz critic Leonard Feather described it as the first protest song that is meaningful in words and music, the first unmute cry against racism. As author Julia Blackburn noted in her book With Billie, jazz drummer Max Roach said, more than revolutionary. She made a statement that we all felt like black people. No one was speaking. She became one of the fighters, that beautiful lady who could see and make you feel things.

Strange fruit. I have to be high enough to sing that one, the singer says in The United States vs. Billie Holiday when a fan asks for it during a performance.

Andra Day in the United States against Billie Holiday. (Photo credit: Takashi Seida / Hulu)

Notably, Anslinger hated the song and used the power of the US government to try to cut it. As reported in the newspapers of the time, the arrest, trial, and vacation imprisonment occurred for less than two weeks at the end of May 1947. An Associated Press article chronicling the arrest, which took place after a raid on a Philadelphia nightclub, called the story drug addiction [that] took place in front of US District Court.

A columnist for the New York Daily News reported that federal agents are cracking down on other musicians over the same drug charges that tricked Billie Holiday. Cocaine-loving bassoonists and stoner flautists need not worry, however. According to Chasing the Scream, anti-drug officer Anslinger during testimony in Congress reassured members of Congress that his crackdown would not affect good musicians but the jazz type.

At the trial, however, rather than decry Holiday as a danger to society, the prosecutor described her as a victim of the worst kind of parasite you can imagine and accused the heroin sellers of following her and her. overcharging for his drugs. But rather than defend her, Holidays’ attorney suggested that she plead guilty and said the hangar would likely get probation and be sent to hospital to treat her addiction.

Instead, the judge sentenced her to one year and one day in prison and told her that according to the PA story, the government was going to give her kind treatment at the reformatory.

Billie Holiday at the Los Angeles Tiffany Club in 1951. (Bob Willoughby / mptvimages.com)

For Parks, who studied with writer James Baldwin and broached issues of race, power and art throughout his creative life, Holidays complicated the relationship with his most popular and important song. After all, who wants to take the stage and receive a standing ovation after performing a song about black men hanging on knots?

When asked if she and Baldwin have ever discussed vacations or weird fruits, Parks stops to think.

No, but we have spoken of the task of the artist, of the vocation, she says. When we have been called, we must answer the call. And it might be difficult and dangerous and it might not make us rich, but it’s our lifelong job to answer the call.

Add Parks, and I think Billie Holiday answered that call. She demonstrated some of the things Mr. Baldwin was talking about. This fearlessness. This, I will speak the truth to power and do what is perhaps unpopular, or less popular, because this is the ground on which I stand.