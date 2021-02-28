Lewis Tan reacts to news of Mortal Kombat trailer





Lewis Tan shared his reaction to the Mortal Kombat trailer breaking the all-time Red Band trailer with a shirtless selfie and broccoli.

ActorLewis Tan reacted to the news of theMortal combat all-time red tape trailer breaking trailer. Scheduled for release on HBO Max and in theaters April 16, the new Mortal combat The film marks the cinematic return of the wildly violent martial arts video game franchise after a 24-year hiatus. The last movie,Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, was universally aired, which made the third film languish in development hell for several years. But now director Simon McQuaid and producer James Wan are looking to turn things around in their new film, which not only promises specific fatalities for the game, but also includes many original characters from the arcade game, including Scorpion, Sub -Zero, Jax, Sonya Blade, Raiden, Kano and Shang Tsung. While the new film faithfully honors the MK universe, her lead role, Cole Young, is an original character, played by Wu AssassinsLewis Tan. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. February 18, after months of anticipation,Mortal combat dropped its gore, Fatality, and Animality trailer. Offering a detailed view of the upcoming live-action reboot, the campy footage featured first looks at Young and several other fan-favorite characters, along with brutal fights, new tournament clashes, classic moves, and revealing reveals. ‘a surprising story. The dazzling trailer presumably wowed fans for the new film. So much so that he ended up breaking the record for the most watched red band trailer of all time. The footag recorded 116 million views in its first week, an astonishing trend in 52 territories around the world on YouTube and 28 markets on Twitter. Related: Everything The Mortal Kombat Trailer Changes From The Games Now, Mortal combatmain star of, sunbathe, reacted to the success of the film’s trailer. Posting a shirtless battered photo of himself on Twitter, Tan expressed his glee at the video’s success. The Cole Young actor added that he received the auspicious news while eating a piece of broccoli in his vanity. Tan’s photo also included an elegant bouquet, which had likely been given to him as a token of appreciation for his contribution to Mortal combat achieve new feats. Take a look at his article below: As Tan himself mentioned, the craziest part for him about this new achievement is the fact that he was a part of Deadpool 2, who held the record for the Red Band movie trailer with the most views before Mortal combat. Released in 2018, the R-rated superhero film, directed by Ryan Reynolds, previously took over from the X-men series Red Band trailer, LoganIn the movie, Tan played the role of Shatterstar / Gaveedra-Seven, a genetically modified superhero, master swordsman of Mojoworld. Deadpool 2 was the movie that propelled Tan to success. And now the actor has found his biggest breakthrough Mortal combat, which is already shaping up to be a huge success. Even with a successful trailer, the road ahead isn’t really bright for the Mortal combat to restart. Some fans are unhappy with Johnny Cage’s exclusion from the trailer, and with several theaters closed across the country, the box office totals are also less indicative of the film’s success. But even if the film fails to make a fortune, Tan’s prospects will nonetheless be encouraging. The actor has enjoyed immense success in recent years, and being a part of two record-breaking red trailer teaser movies bodes well for him. Mortal combat is Tan’s biggest project to date, and he’s obviously giving the film everything. That said, after this movie, there’s nothing stopping her from becoming a fan-favorite megastar. Next: Who Is Cole Young? Lewis Tan’s Mortal Kombat character explained Source: Lewis tan AMC theaters doubt they can stay in business after closings

