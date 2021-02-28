Here’s how fan love and adulation motivates TV actors to perform better: The Tribune India





The way fans worship their favorite celebrity, celebrities also can’t live without their fans. This is the relationship between celebrities and fans. It’s the audience that makes an actor a star. Read on to find out what fans mean to some of our favorite stars: Motivating factor

Sharad Malhotra Love from fans always gives an actor a high. When fans love you unconditionally, you are motivated to perform better and it is the audience that makes an actor a star. Naagin 5 added to my popularity. I have fans from all over the world. Vivian Dsena Divine blessing

Vivian Dsena The love of the fans makes all the difference! I work for myself because the theater is my passion and I love my fans. They love me and believe in me even though I rarely communicate with them. My fans are like my army and God’s greatest blessing. Khatija Iqbal Motor force

Khatija Iqbal Adulation pushes me to do better. Whenever I perform in front of the camera, I am never satisfied. I aspire to do better every time. Above all, adulation pushes me to do better. Recognition from fans matters. Farnaz shetty Reality check Farnaz shetty Learning is a never-ending process for me. I am still on the way to make myself better than yesterday. Fan comments surely matter and I love to improve myself. I am not obsessed with praise. Piew Jana Court them with work

Piew Jana There is always room for improvement in our business. As a conscientious professional, I always strive to give my hundred percent. I don’t have to do anything to gain the support of the fans. Good acting will always attract an audience that understands the art. It’s always nice to see the fans admiring your work.







