See Redman join DAngelo for the Verzuz show at the Apollo





Newarks owner Redman was a surprise performer at Angelos Verzuz’s show on Saturday at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The set, broadcast live on Instagram, teamed up Redman, 50, with frequent collaborator, Method Man, 49. The hip-hop duo performed Left right, their 1999 song with DAngelo at the event, DAngelo & Friends announced. Redman, aka Reggie Noble, had a bandana strapped to his face as a mask during the show. He has another song with DAngelo, a Def Squad remixes me and those dreamy eyes of me. The original track is from the 1995 singers’ debut album Brown Sugar. At Verzuz, Method Man aka Clifford Smith Jr. also performed his 1998 song with DAngelo: Break Ups 2 Make Ups. Verzuz is the idea of ​​producers Timbalandand Swizz beatz. The performance series, which launched at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, stood head and shoulders above other events in the flood of virtual programming, making history with millions of views on Instagram. Usually, Verzuz is a battle between two artists, whether they are singers, rappers or producers. Past Fights: Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys vs. John Legend, Brandy vs. Monica, Rick Ross vs. 2 Chainz and Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole. However, DAngelos’ setting was not a face-to-face but a celebration of his work and collaborations with other artists, like Redman and Method Man. SHE also made an appearance for Best Part. Many fans have speculated that another New Jersey artist, Lauryn Hill, would make an appearance at the Apollo to perform. Nothing really matters, a song from her Grammy-winning debut solo album in 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which features DAngelo. Hill did not play at Verzuz. SHE sang the Hills part in the song. In September, Dionne Warwick, the Twitter genius of East Oranges, was a surprise artist during the Battle of Verzuz between Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight in Philadelphia. Other Verzuz battles have included Beenie Man vs. Bounty Killer, Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, 112 vs. Jagged Edge, and T-Pain vs. Lil Jon. Warning: the videos contain profanity Thank you for relying on us to provide journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Amy Kuperinsky can be contacted at [email protected] and follow up to @AmyKup on Twitter.







