The culinary sleuth: Bollywood is back





A fairly common conversational icebreaker when traveling in Thailand is: Where do you live? I love to respond to this by letting those who ask me know that I consider myself extremely lucky to have the best of both worlds; both a house in Phuket and one in Bangkok. The reason for this, I keep remembering, apparently gives me the perks of city living for business combined with the regular opportunity to enjoy the sun, sea, sand and immerse myself in the slower lifestyle. from the island.

Lately I have to confess that I wish I was based more permanently in Phuket as the purported benefits of half my stay in Bangkok gradually diminish with the air quality and some hard to understand restrictions are two major drawbacks. And when it comes to food, while there are of course many more restaurants to choose from in the Big Mango, I find myself missing out on some of the gems of Phuket that if I were more of an islander would no doubt become. my usual haunts. One of those restaurants would definitely be Bollywood. In my regular travels down south, whenever an opportunity presents itself, I have come down to Bollywood as incredibly reliable in providing consistently comforting Indian food. As you all know, we Brits love a good Indian meal; Chicken Tikka, Dahl, Mutton Rogan Josh and a number of varied Naan breads to dip and finally pat dry! On these visits, I inevitably ended up chatting over butter chicken with the effervescent Sam Sethi, the owner and head of the family business that covers a multitude of different businesses. The restaurant was his idea and was launched almost 30 years ago to provide him with a friendly place where he could meet his business community. The restaurant, as you might expect, has been redecorated over the years. However, entering recently, I was initially surprised not to see Sam himself at the door and to find myself in a quite stylish and contemporary restaurant, not as I am used to. I double-check my surroundings to make sure I’m in the right place… Yes, it’s the new Bollywood! I am greeted by Priya, one of Sam and Chin’s daughters who returned to Phuket last year to oversee a complete restaurant renovation and introduce an updated, redesigned menu. I have to say the interior is a big change with striking ocher walls adorned with simply framed Bollywood posters, a loving nod to its past, and rattan-backed seating lends the whole room a very cool. Comfortable sofas with themed cushions draw me inside and Priya shares her new vision. Even the presentation and layout of the menu has been changed to reflect new, perhaps younger, tastes. I notice Bollywood is now referred to as an Indian bistro – I am intrigued. Yes, pleasantly, the menu still has the mainstays as you would expect, but also includes a number of more fusion dishes with Indian themed dishes with a modern twist, such as rogan mutton tagliatelle and fish- Amritsari fries, the latter with a coating of Punjabi spices. I also see shrimp tacos and a succulent curry truffle risotto. I order several recommended dishes. Rather than feasting here I would rather you visit and try for yourself, suffice to say you won’t be disappointed. The traditional dishes have received a more modern presentation and a touch of class, while the new dishes will certainly delight the more adventurous among us. I must point out that the aloo tikki burger and the butter chicken panini deserve attention! I say goodbye and think briefly, relaunches are a sentient beast, especially those that affect successful, timeless restaurants as the reinvention can confuse, alienate regulars, However, I am delighted to find that the Bollywood bistro , I’m sure, won’t be one of those. The newly created identity is both a welcome facelift to the original and totally on-trend. I look forward to my next visit and when I move definitely I will become a regular at Bollywood Bistro! This just might be my new best of both worlds! Chris is a former Michelin Guide Inspector who, after a 30-year international career in the hotel industry in the Middle East and Asia, has now moved to Thailand and contributes to a monthly restaurant column.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos