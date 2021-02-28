Actor Jonah Hill calls out Daily Mail and media for shameful body photos





Jonah Hill called the Daily Mail for posting shirtless photos from his recent surf trip.

The actor said he had faced years of insecurity about his body, made worse by the media.

At 37, Hill said he finally loves himself and encouraged others to do the same.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Actor Jonah Hill called the Daily Mail for posting candid photos of the shirtless actor after surfing, part of what he said was of a media model trying to shame him. “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my 30s, even in front of my family and friends. body by the press and interviewers, ”he wrote. A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill) Hill posted the comments Friday night on his Instagram page, saying the “harassment” and media attention no longer bothered him. “I am 37 years old and finally I love and accept myself”, he writes. The actor, made famous for playing cheesy roles in “Superbad” and “Knocked Up”, had previously garnered attention for significant weight loss in 2011 and again in 2017. His recent comments have resonated with fans who describe feeling equally uncomfortable and anxious about body image, especially men. Mariano (@TheRapAgenda) February 27, 2021 Hill made it clear that he shared her story so that it could help others with similar experiences. “It’s not a ‘good for me’ message. And it certainly isn’t a ‘feel bad for me’ message. It’s for kids who don’t take their shirts off at the pool. you good. You are wonderful. and awesome and perfect, “he wrote. It is not uncommon for male celebrities to face unwanted attention and examination of their bodies. Prominent men like Jason Momoa and the late Chadwick Boseman are both recent examples of high-profile body shame on the part of the media, the public and even the fans.







