Disney faces awkward second act in Netflix pursuit

It turns out that a global pandemic is the perfect time to jump into the video streaming business.

Launched just over a year ago, Disney’s streaming service – Disney + – had gained 95 million subscribers by early 2021. By comparison, it took Netflix the courage of a decade to make grow its user base at this level.

Of course, viewers today are much more open to the concept of video streaming services than they were in 2007 … and when you’re trying to get subscribers, it doesn’t hurt. ” have the marketing power (and in-depth catalog) of Disney at your fingertips. disposition.

However, there is no doubt that the timing of his arrival also helped Disney +, as the restrictions and lockdowns introduced to the world have led millions of households to scramble for any entertainment and distraction they could find on their homes. sofas.

In a recent ComReg survey, 61% of broadband users here said they watched more TV streaming services than they had before the pandemic.

A separate report by marketing communications firm Core estimates that nearly a quarter of Irish adults accessed Disney + in 2020 (by comparison, around 72% of adults accessed Netflix last year).

But after having a dream opening, the streaming platform is now facing a tricky second act.

Into the unknown

Pixar’s Soul was supposed to be a major movie release – but because of Covid it ended up launching on Disney +

One of the ways Disney + increased the number of initial subscribers in Ireland – and elsewhere – was through a reduced pre-order rate for annual subscriptions. As the service nears its first anniversary on these coasts, these users are now receiving emails telling them the term is almost up.

At the same time, new subscribers are faced with a significantly higher entry price – the monthly rate climbing almost 29% to € 8.99.

What that actually means is that millions of subscribers will soon decide whether it’s worth sticking with Disney, while potential newcomers will weigh a greater blow in their back pockets to get on board.

To mitigate the blow somewhat, Disney has postponed the price hike for existing subscribers until August. The side effect of this is that those who pay annually might delay the higher fees until next year.

Meanwhile, the company has added a slew of additional titles to the platform – enough, it says, to double the amount of content available. To achieve this, he essentially added a large chunk of the records he acquired during his $ 71.3 billion takeover of Fox in early 2019.

But while the fattening of the back catalog won’t do any harm, its Disney is turning around on its streaming strategy that will really boost its future potential.

A whole new world

Disney + relied heavily on classic cartoons in its first year

Looking at the initial Disney + launch, it’s safe to say the company saw it little more than a modern day equivalent of its home video business.

That is, it would serve as the final resting place for a show or film that would have run its course on its first linear television or cinema platform.

This approach may be implied by the extremely limited amount of original content produced for the platform in its first year, with only its western space Star Wars The Mandalorian managing to move the needle in terms of hype.

Instead, Disney has relied heavily on its (admittedly vast) catalog of classic cartoons and blockbusters to sell subscriptions. It has also positioned itself as a family friendly service – arguably alienating many potential users in the process.

But whether it’s the better-than-expected growth of the service, the pandemic, or both, Disney has changed its mind significantly in recent months.

In October, Disney announced a seemingly technical reorganization of its business, separating content creation from distribution.

This was actually a hugely significant change, as it saw streaming move from the cinema and film stage to the front table when Disney found a home for new productions.

Then, in December, Disney laid out an ambitious plan to increase the amount of programming it brought to the streaming service – allowing it to spend $ 8 billion to $ 9 billion on content by 2024.

He has already announced details of around 50 series and movies that will debut on Disney + in the years to come, which has seen him tap into the Star Wars and Marvel universes he owns, while also pulling party to other fan favorites like Aliens and Willow.

And more recently, the addition of Fox / Star content has not only expanded its catalog, but also brought more adult-oriented programming to the service for the first time.

And with more of that Fox content, currently leased to other platforms, set to slowly return to “ Star, ” so far the “ coming soon ” slate should soon start to appear a little healthier.

I just can’t wait to be king …

Netflix remains the world’s streaming service of choice – and growing faster than ever

And he would want it if Disney is to meet its goal of having up to 260 million subscribers by the end of 2024. He will also need all the help he can get if he is to remain a true challenger to Netflix – or maybe even become the market leader.

After all, while Disney has developed impressive power over the past year, it doesn’t seem to have come at Netflix’s expense.

In fact, despite being the incumbent with a 13-year head start, and many new competitors looking to strengthen their territory, 2020 was still the best year of growth for Netflix paid subscribers.

Over the 12 months, it grew its user base by almost 36.6 million – or 22% – in 2020, surpassing the 200 million mark. And it continued its firm grip on the zeitgeist to watch frenetically – with Tiger King, The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton among the most watched and discussed shows in the world over the past year.

Netflix is ​​now gaining so many of its users that it even says it soon won’t have to borrow money to pay for the shows, documentaries, and movies it is constantly adding to its service.

And that’s not to mention Amazon’s Prime Video, which reportedly had between 150 and 160 million subscribers at the end of last year.

Its own growing list of titles – and live sporting events – mixed with Amazon’s deep pockets, means it will also remain a serious contender in the pursuit of streaming supremacy.

So despite everything going well for the first year, Disney remains an underdog with a lot of work to do – not something you can often say about a $ 350 billion colossus. that he still has a lot to learn about streaming.

But the fact that he was willing to do so shows just how serious he is about taking the Netflix crown.