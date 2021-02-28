Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt Invisible Audition Tapes of Bollywood Celebrities Before They Became Stars





Making it big in Bollywood is every actor's dream. Actors and actresses who have become stars today have had to prove themselves through auditions. Before they became celebrities, they had to impress creators with their speech, acting, and other skills to land the role. Here are some audition tapes of top Bollywood actors before they hit the big screen. Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh made a smashing debut with Maneesh Sharma's directorial group Baaja Baarat in 2010. He has established himself as one of Bollywood's most bankable and versatile actors with films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Dil Dhadakne Do , Simmba and Gully Boy. He even has some interesting films in the works for 2021. However, before becoming a star, the actor gave an audition for his first film. Take a look at the audition tape below: Alia bhatt Alia started her Bollywood career with the big banner film Student Of The Year backed by Dharma Production by Karan Johar. She went on to act in some critically and commercially successful films like Highway, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy. With each film, the actress has proven her courage. In fact, her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the talking point in the city. Her performance in the trailer was widely appreciated. However, before becoming a successful actress, she also gave an audition for her first film. Looked: Anushka sharma Anushka Sharma made her debut with a movie every aspiring actor could dream of. She made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, she also had a fair share of rejection. Not many people know that she auditioned for the film 3 Idiots by Raju Hirani. During an interview, Anushka also revealed that she auditioned for a role that suited Kareena Kapoor Khan. Irrfan Khan The late actor is the definition of sheer brilliance. He not only made a mark in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. He has appeared in films like Maqbool, Pan Singh Tomar, Hindi Medium, The Song of Scorpions, The Lunchbox and many more. He has also appeared in Hollywood movies like The Namesake and New York, I Love You. However, before he went big in the entertainment industry, the late actor auditioned for the film Body of Lies which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Russel Crowe. For some reason, the project did not work out and Irrfan Khan withdrew. Salman khan Salman Khan captured our hearts with his 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya. There has been no looking back since then. The actor has delivered hit Bollywood movies like Wanted, Dabangg series, Judwaa, Andaz Apna Apna, Karan Arjun and many more. But did you know that Salman was initially rejected by Maine Pyaar Kiya director Soora Barjatya? As reported by HT, the filmmaker said: When he first came to my office, I remember he was sitting at the reception and looking very small. It was the second audition that we liked and we finalized it. Take a look at the audition tape: Must read: Hrithik Roshan Tapes Statements Against Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Here's What Happened!







