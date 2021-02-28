His stance on the ‘transphobic’ genre reveals the holidays – Hollywood Life





Demi Lovato, a member of the LGBTQ + community, recently spoke out against the trend for gender reveal parties, calling herself “ transphobic. ” Demi Lovato spoke out against the popular trend of gender reveal parties. The singer, 28, shared an infographic on Instagram on February 25, which explained why the event could be considered transphobic. “It’s not about being politically correct, it’s about being correct. The refusal to recognize this stems from a misunderstanding about what transphobia is ”, one could read in his caption. A source close to the former Disney starlet revealed that Demi’s decision to speak out was very “personal” to her. “Demi is very committed to being an ally of the trans community. She feels a real responsibility to express herself because she has this huge platform, she knows the impact it can have. And, she identifies as strange, ”the source said. HollywoodLife exclusively. “It’s her community, it’s personal for her. Over the past few years, she has gone to great lengths to learn more and better understand the trans experience. And the more she learns, the more she sees everything that needs to change. The insider explained that Demi was hoping to “share what she’s learned” with her fans. “She wants to open people’s eyes and hearts. Demi is not afraid of any kind of backlash. She will continue to lobby for trans rights and use her platform to help educate people, ”the source explained. “Demi is a hopeful person and believes that things can change and get better. But she knows that if no one speaks up, nothing will change. And she’s not afraid to be the talker. Demi previously revealed that she identified as gay and gave the 1999 film credit Cruel Intentions. In an interview with Queer eyeof Tan France in October 2020, she was asked to describe the moment she realized she was “queer in general”. “It was definitely when I was young and I shouldn’t have watched Cruel Intentions but I did and it’s that scene where they stood out on the park lawn, ”she told Tan, adding,“ I was just like ‘Oh wait a minute – I’ really like it, wanna try it. ‘ ‘







