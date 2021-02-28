Billie Eilish: The world is a bit hazy, Apple TV + review

Billie Eilish’s story is a pop music and marketing paradigm, much like the 2020s. Eilish’s instinctive talent became evident when she was barely a teenager, and she flourished with the support of a close-knit and musical family. But the model of club gigs and radio reading is long gone, and Eilishs’ high-speed ride has been boosted by a deal with Apple Music, the release of individual tracks on SoundCloud and YouTube, and promotional support. important from Spotify. The pitch had been rolled for the arrival of his first album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? in 2019, which became a monster merchant and won her a hell of a lot of prizes, including five Grammys. In early 2020, she achieved number one success with her James Bond theme “No Time to Die”.

Documentary RJ Cutlers The worlds a little fuzzy is itself part of the big promotional image, and at a colossal two hours 20 minutes, it takes a bit of digestion. It’s the kind of timescale you associate with Springsteen or Pink Floyd rather than that mercurial child of Instagram’s instant self-gratification, and Cutler (whose credits include The war room, Listen to me Marlon and The September issue) even gently pokes fun at himself by including a brief intermission halfway through. However, despite its lengths, this is an intermittently fascinating film, although it is often difficult to see the line between insight and self-indulgence (shown below, Billie and her brother Finneas with record company executives).

It’s not as much flying over the wall as it is flying through the nostril, as the cameras are ubiquitous as they follow Eilish and her crew from house in vehicle to airport to studio, then fly briskly between continents like Eilish l ‘bring. album to grow and take his music to the faithful. The latter are mostly young teenage girls, whom we often see in a radiant close-up as they eagerly gaze at the singer, singing in tears with all the lyrics. Camera phones are in perpetual action.

The exaggerated runtime gives the unfortunate impression that whatever Eilish does or says must inevitably be vitally important, but at least that leaves plenty of room for the music. Eilishs’ work is a mix of hip hop and various types of electro and indie-pop, and she tends to be compared to Lorde, Avril Lavigne, and Lana Del Rey. However, it is clear that she has that something indefinable that sets her apart. It’s there in silent harmonies and simple yet eerily powerful melodies, and his lyrics about depression or self-loathing obviously resonate widely. It’s striking how she can get into song so naturally and idiomatically as Shell talks about her car (a matte black Dodge Challenger), her dog, or the stress of performance and touring.

As much as anything, however, The worlds a little fuzzy is the portrait of a family traveling through the phenomenal success of Eilishs by their side. There is something quintessentially Californian about her upbringing at home, in which her parents are more like collaborative older siblings than authority figures. Closest to the latter is when dad (mustache and bearded and perhaps looking like a veteran surfboard repairman or former Moby Grape member) gives a sad little soliloquy about letting go and giving your kids room to grow as Billie jumps in her car and vrooms towards West Hollywood.

While Finneas plays a pivotal role as a writer, band leader and producer, mom spends a lot of screen time in her role as mentor and tour manager / advisor, sometimes caught between pushing her daughter into her chores. promotional while keeping their fragile emotions on an equal footing. . There’s a memorable scene where the singer is besieged by unknown sympathizers at a record label’s after-show party, and turns around and leaves the room. Then she berates her support team for leaving her exposed and being the subject of sneaky comments on social media (she’s hyper sensitive to her online profile). Adding to her parents’ concern is the fact that she has Tourette’s syndrome, which sometimes causes disconcerting episodes of head shaking and eye rolling, and her mother is keen to avoid overload and exhaustion syndrome. professional who destroyed many young careers.

There is reassuring moral support from Katy Perry, who welcomes Eilish backstage at the Coachella festival, warns her that her life is going to be wild for 10 years and invites her to meet and talk if she does. requires. The enthusiasm of Justin Bieber, whom she fell in love with at age 12 (Justin is a fanboy on you, Finneas reports), is particularly intoxicating for Eilish, and they end up duet on a new version of Eilishs “Bad Boy”.

Whether Eilishs ‘fan base will have the patience to sit through Cutlers’ sprawling mega-doc, that remains questionable, although maybe their parents will like it (there’s plenty of lockdown time available. , after all). Perhaps it should be republished in pieces for online consumption.