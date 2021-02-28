Virtual calendar of events for Sunday 28 February 2021 | Calendar





EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include the Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held online only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events Today Virtual story time What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from librarians at Charleston County Public Libraries. When: 10 a.m. daily More info: 843-505-6930 (Main library), facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary Virtual game night What: Lets Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of video trivia, charades and cartoons. When: 7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday More information: bit.ly/3b7afP7 Kosher kiss me What: The Charleston Jewish Filmfest will feature a screening and interactive discussion of Kiss Me Kosher, a 2019 German romantic comedy about two women (one Israeli and one German) whose marriage plans are threatened by their families’ cultural differences. Yaniv Sagee, CEO of Givat Haviva, will discuss diversity in Israel and other topics explored in the film. When: 7 p.m. on February 28 Price: free More info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2Ntlzfb Walk in the parks What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a park walk, virtual walk, run or bike ride throughout the month of February. Participants can record their activity and track their progress along a virtual route. There is no limit to the number of activities or miles. When: registrations are open until February 28 Price: $ 35 virtual ticket More info: 843-724-5003, awalkintheparks.org Monday ‘Helium’ What: Charleston Stage will offer a live recorded performance of Julian Wiles’ play “Helium”, about Mrs. Kingsley, a wacky chemistry teacher and grandmother facing dementia. When: available for viewing until March 7 Price: suggested donation of $ 10 More info: 843-577-5967, charlestonstage.com Bedtime What: A special story hour with soothing nursery rhymes and bedtime stories from a CCPL librarian. When: 7 p.m. on March 1 More info: 843-505-6930, facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary Right to vote What: The League of Women Voters will host the Good Governance Symposium Series, a five-session discussion series aimed at promoting education and awareness at the national, state and local levels. The first session will discuss the history of voting rights, attempts to dismantle legislation and solutions to ensure that everyone has a voice. When: 6 p.m. March 1 Price: free More information: bit.ly/37KskA5 Tuesday Book talk What: CCPL’s virtual group Not Fiction will discuss “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Struggle for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff. Register in advance. When: 6:30 p.m. March 2 More info: 843-505-6930, bit.ly/3awiKTi Wednesday Culture Gullah Geechee What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, “The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture,” as part of the Brookgreen Gardens Gullah Geechee series of programs. When: 1 p.m. Wednesday More information: bit.ly/2ZGXfJo ‘Here we are’ What: The Charleston Jewish Filmfest will present a free screening of the Israeli-Italian drama “Here We Are”, about a father who runs away with his autistic son. A virtual discussion moderated by Sara Sharnoff Tick, Director of Jewish Family Services for Charleston, will take place on March 3. When: Available for broadcast until March 3. Discussion 7 p.m. March 3 More info: 843-953-4930, bit.ly/2ZPGATR Thursday Questions and answers about vaccines What: The MUSC Hollings Cancer Center will host a live virtual roundtable on the COVID-19 vaccine as it relates to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers, followed by a question-and-answer session. Register in advance. When: 5 p.m. March 4 More info: 843-792-3622, bit.ly/2ZFO5wE Story talk What: The Charleston Library Society will host Richard Bell, historian at the University of Maryland, for a lecture on Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution and the cultural impact of the Broadway musical “Hamilton”. Register in advance. When: 6 p.m. March 4 More info: 843-723-9912, bit.ly/3qJ5TTt Trivia night What: Virtual trivia night, hosted by the Charleston County Public Library Facebook Group. When: 8 p.m. March 4 More info: 843-805-6930, facebook.com/groups/ccpltrivianight Reader Meet Writer What: Join Main Street Reads and author Kate Clayborn to discuss her book, “Love at First”. This book club meeting will be held via Zoom. When: 7 p.m. March 4 More information: bit.ly/3srUNT4 Friday Empowerment day What: The second annual Exquisite Women’s Empowerment Day will be a celebration of women from all walks of life to engage in dialogue and empowerment activities on women’s health, female entrepreneurship and personal goals. When: 6 p.m. from March 5 to 7 More info: 843-945-3562, [email protected] ‘Art of design’ What: The Gibbes Museum of Art will host Melissa Biggs Bradley as a speaker at the 11th Annual Art of Design Conference. She will discuss today’s world travel and unprecedented safety and cost issues. When: 11:45 a.m. on March 5 Price: $ 50 More information: bit.ly/3dOytzj







