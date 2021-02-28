Netizens have again found a lookalike for Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Earlier in 2005 when the film was released Lucky: no time for love, lead actress Sneha Ullal was in the news for her striking resemblance to the former Miss World. This time, internet users have discovered a lookalike living in the neighboring country.

Netizens find Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike in Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran

Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran recently got noticed by netizens for her resemblance to Aishwarya Rai. While in some of her photos Aamna appears to recreate Aishwarya’s looks, she doesn’t have to work hard on it because she looks like the actress.

In most of Aamna’s photos, people have commented that she looks exactly like Aishwarya Rai, especially her eyes. In one of her posts, Aamna can be seen lip-syncing with the song. Aankhein khuli from the 2000 movie Mohabbatein who played Aishwarya in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

READ ALSO: Family is busy on set, says Amitabh Bachchan as Jaya, Aishwarya and Abhishek start new projects

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.