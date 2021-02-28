Capitol riot TV actor facing assault, interference charges for using crutch as a weapon

item

A television actor was charged with multiple counts, including assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, during January 6. riot at the US Capitol building.

Fox News obtained federal court documents that identify Luke Coffee, 41, of Dallas, Texas, as a man who used a crutch as a weapon in the January 6 riot. A criminal complaint filed on February 16 shows that Coffee was charged with the following five counts: assaulting a federal police officer with a dangerous weapon; interference with a law enforcement officer during civil unrest; obstruction of a formal process; illegal entry on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An FBI special agent found probable reasons to believe that Coffee was one of the people who stormed the Capitol building on January 6 and “used a crutch to attack officers from the Metropolitan Police Department. Washington DC “, according to the court file.

“Based on the information I have reviewed, I estimate that between approximately 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Coffee was on the steps of the Capitol, particularly on the steps to the entrance to the Lower Terrace tunnel,” wrote the ‘special agent.

Coffee then “appeared to make several statements” while turning “to the crowd,” the complaint alleges. In videos of the scene, including body cameras, the FBI agent said he “observed Coffee coming into physical contact with MPD and USCP agents.”

“One of the cameras from the MPD officer corps shows that at around 4:28 pm Coffee retrieved a crutch from the area at the top of the stairs leading to the Lower Terrace area,” the officer said. At one point, the agent continues, Coffee is seen in videos holding the crutch over his head.

“At around 4:28 p.m., Coffee lowered the crutch to about chest height, then lowered it to the waist and continued to push the crutch through the line of MPD and USCP officers.” , says the agent.

The complaint includes photos which are said to be of Coffee wearing a brown cowboy hat and camouflage jacket among rioters on the Capitol. The officer investigating the case said he identified Coffee as the individual holding the crutch through photo and video comparisons of civilians who knew him as well as a college classmate who stood by. found to be an FBI special agent.

The FBI agent says he used body camera footage to identify the former “Friday Night Lights” star. (US District Court)

Another video seen by the agent “shows that Coffee made physical contact with an MPD officer to the left of a [of] MPD officers equipped with the aforementioned body cam. This MPD officer appears to grab Coffee with his right hand in an attempt to force Coffee to step back as Coffee continues to hold the crutch below his waist. “

In another case at the scene, the officer says Coffee “charged officers while still holding the crutch. The video also shows Coffee holding the crutch in a more aggressive manner and in a more aggressive stance towards the police. “

Luke Coffee is accused of pushing the crutch in line with MPD and USCP officers. (US District Court)

An FBI agent in Dallas conducted an interview with Coffee on Jan. 13 in which he “admitted to being on the US Capitol on Jan.6, 2021,” according to the documents.

“Coffee informed the investigating officer that he wore a brown hat and held a crutch over his head while at the Capitol,” according to the documents.

The 41-year-old Dallas resident denied engaging in physical confrontations during an interview with the FBI. (US District Court)

The former actor, however, denied engaging “in any type of physical clashes with the police while on Capitol Hill,” the officer said.

According to an IMDB profile for Coffee, the Texas resident has played minor roles in several TV shows, including “Murder Made Me Famous”, “Friday Night Lights” and “Chase”.

Coffee did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.