Entertainment
Borat star Maria Bakalova conquers Hollywood – NBC Bay Area
So what did you do at 5 in the morning after being up all night for your prom? Maria Bakalova has become a movie star.
The 24-year-old actress shared how she got a few hours off after partying the night away (the shed just graduated) and before shooting a movie in a remote location in her home country , Bulgaria. She made some audition improvisation videos with her phone and sent them over.
The project was so secret that Bakalova said she feared being recruited for human trafficking. But soon she was in London to audition for Sacha Baron Cohen to star in his film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm as his still unknown 15-year-old daughter, Tutar.
Now Los Angeles-living Bakalova is Hollywood’s Toast, nominated for a Golden Globe as well as a SAG Award and a Critics Choice Award, and also generating buzz at the Oscars.
In the morning, she heard about the Globe nomination – a proud first for a Bulgarian – an elated Bakalova sat down for an interview with Zoom, so excited she had to calm down remembering: Be strong Maria, you are a strong girl from the Balkans!
(The interview has been edited for length and clarity.)
AP: How are you?
BAKALOVA: No words to describe how grateful and excited I am. Just no words. it’s a mix of all the emotions you can imagine.
AP: How did you hear the news?
BAKALOVA: When they said it (on TV), I had no reaction. complete failure. Is it real? Does this happen? And I finally realized that maybe 20 minutes later, Oh, my God, it’s happening. And with the company of all these incredible actors that I have admired all my life and the people of Bulgaria, because this is the first nomination for an actor in the West. It brings hope and dreams to Bulgarians and Eastern Europeans. Im just super humble and happy and grateful. And I can’t stop talking.
AP: It must be an incredible moment for Bulgaria.
BAKALOVA: It’s (crying). To be strong. Maria, you are a strong girl from the Balkans! We prayed. We hoped. We dreamed. And now when that happens and when we have the first step, it’s something that I hope we will continue to develop and continue to open doors, because there are some really amazing artists out there. Eastern Europe, Bulgaria.
AP: You are trained in acting, but not in comedy. When did you realize you could be funny?
BAKALOVA: I didn’t realize … I mean, I think I’m a little awkward and weird as a person and the way I behave, with all of these gestures. But maybe the company of this master, Sacha Baron Cohen having him beside me, supporting me, guiding me and being my mentor and my teacher with this incredible scenario that was evolving every day … I had the lucky to have this team behind my back who believed in me, counted on me and supported me to find my funny sides. Because life is funny. When I think of the small amount of time we have on this earth, it’s really funny!
AP: Have you spoken to Sacha?
BAKALOVA: Yeah, I just wanted to hear it and congratulate him, because Sacha is an amazing actor, not only in Borat, but in everything he’s done. And this is probably the person I will be forever grateful for. And I wanted to hear it even before my mom.
AP: But did you talk to mom too?
BAKALOVA: I did! And she cried for a second. But then she had that big smile because it’s something with the temperament of our people in the Balkans. It’s like a huge mixture of emotions, we can cry, we can jump, we can smile, we can love. It’s all in one. She is super happy and happy and proud.
AP: It must be strange that this is happening at such a dramatic time in the world.
BAKALOVA: I think everything happens for a reason. And I’m glad we’re having this really tough time that hopefully will soon be history, the pandemic we’ve all been through. Now, you’ve got to live in those four white walls every day for maybe almost a year. And we realize that we really need each other, we’re emotional animals. And we have to love, we have to be loved. We have to be with people. And I think that’s one of the messages we try to show in the movie, how we should treat each other equally with love and respect … So I can see a meaning behind why this movie came about. right now in the world.
AP: Do you have a message for your country of origin?
BAKALOVA: I’m doing it and it’s for my country, for your country. Is for every human being. Because it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter who you are and what you stand for, what you believe in. You have been here for such a short period of time and the world will go on. So we should really love each other. We have to support each other. We should be careful with our actions, with our thoughts, with our words that said And we should really try to be better people and love each other more. And dream big and take the risk, we have nothing to lose. You could fall, of course, but if you jump, you could fly. So take the risk!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]